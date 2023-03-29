Wife of deputy who is accused of child abuse charged with assaulting couple's other child

Mar. 28—After a Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputy was charged last week with physically abusing his 6-year-old son, the deputy's wife was charged on Monday with assaulting the couple's other child, court records show.

Anita Mandujano, 29, of Jefferson, is accused of slapping their 3-year-old son in the face, making his nose bleed, charging documents say.

Her husband, Deputy 1st Class Allan Mandujano, 29, also of Jefferson, was charged on March 22.

Police say he struck his 6-year-old son "six or seven times" with a belt as discipline.

The boy had "significant bruising ... across [his] shoulder blades, left shoulder, left ear, back of his head, left side of his lower back, buttocks, right thigh, top of his hands and under his right eye," charging documents say.

Allan Mandujano was part of a sheriff's office patrol teams.

He has been with the sheriff's office since June 2021. Prior to that, he worked at the Prince George's County Police Department, starting in 2017.

He is suspended without pay, and his police privileges are revoked during the investigation, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell has said.

Allan Mandujano's attorney, Mary Drawbaugh, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Anita Mandujano did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

In an interview with Child Protective Services, the 6-year-old told social workers, according to charging documents, that Anita and Allan Mandujano physically disciplined him and his brother in the past.

The boy told social workers that in one instance, his mother slapped his younger brother in the face, making his nose bleed, for talking back to her, charging documents say.

Anita Mandujano was charged with second-degree child abuse and second-degree assault, according to charging documents.

The boy additionally told social workers, according to charging documents, that his father also picked him up by the shoulders and "slammed" him into a pile of folded laundry on the ground.

Police also interviewed Anita Mandujano regarding her husband's alleged abuse of their 6-year-old. She told police, according to charging documents, that she saw the beginning of the incident, then left the room to prepare dinner.

The "butt whooping" lasted about 10 minutes, she said, and Allan Mandujano made the boy do physical activities such as running and push-ups.

On March 22, Child Protective Services received a report of physical child abuse, charging documents say, after an employee at a daycare center noticed injuries on one child.

Charging documents say the child told the employee that his father, later identified as Allan Mandujano, hit him with a belt.

Child Protective Services forwarded the report to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Chuck Jenkins decided an outside agency should handle the case and asked Maryland State Police to take it.

Police determined that the assault of the 6-year-old happened March 21. Charging documents did not indicate a date for the assault on the 3-year-old.

In an interview with police, charging documents say, Allan Mandujano said he tried to discipline his son by "making him work out." This included things like running; push-ups; and "burpees," a type of calisthenic exercise. However, Mandujano said he felt the discipline wasn't enough and struck his son "six or seven times" with a belt, charging documents say.

Mandujano said he meant to strike the boy on the buttocks each time, but might have accidentally hit him on the lower back or torso, charging documents say.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel

