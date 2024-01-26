After his wife died, Coast man began helping others for free. He’s got national attention

A Vietnam veteran was looking for a way to stay busy and meet new people after his wife died. He decided to offer to help people needing home repairs — free of charge.

His good deeds captured some national recognition. Now Daniel “Danny” Chauvin, 76, of Waveland, otherwise known as the “Honey Do Dude” is going to appear on the CBS News segment “On The Road” with Steve Hartman, a recurring segment that highlights inspiring stories from across the country.

And Chauvin’s story is certainly inspiring.

Chauvin’s wife of 53 years, Patricia died in November 2022 after dealing with COPD and other health issues, leaving Chauvin alone with his dog, Panda, and his parrot, Zeke.

The couple had been enjoying their retirement, dividing their life between their home in Houma, Louisiana, where their kids live, and the home they had bought in Waveland eight years ago.

When Pat died, Chauvin decided he needed a way to meet new people and keep himself busy. Using his skills from his time serving in Vietnam and his construction experience from 44 years of working at Laperouse Roofing and Sheet Metal in Houma, he decided he would help other women by doing small handyman projects for free.

In September 2023, Chauvin posted a selfie in a local Facebook group, Residents & Visitors of Bay St. Louis, with this message: “Any single woman needing honey do job that they can’t do them selves I am willing to see if I can do it for you FREE because I lost my wife of 53 years and I am trying to stay busy by helping others !!!”

Since then he’s helped over 100 people across the Mississippi Coast, not just women, with a range of projects like putting in a garbage disposal, installing lighting and ceiling fans, building a trellis display, and plumbing work like unclogging drains and installing faucets.

Afterwards, Chauvin says he likes to post selfies of himself and the people he has helped on Facebook to try to let people know he’s really just trying to lend a hand and can be trusted.

One of Daniel Chauvin’s Facebook posts he posted after helping his friend Barbara Kelton.

“I don’t mind helping anybody. If they’re happy when I leave, I’m happy, too. It’s like medicine for me because otherwise I’m sitting here thinking about Vietnam or losing my wife and stuff like that. I’d rather have something to do,” Chauvin said.

Chauvin says it’s not just about helping single women, but helping those who can’t do the work themselves or have no one to help them with the work. Chauvin has done work for people who have disabled family members or family members serving abroad. He says he’s even offered to teach people, like some husbands, who don’t have the skills for home repairs.

“Be happy you got a honey to do stuff for because I don’t,” he says. “I didn’t want to find a job (after my wife died), I just wanted to help.”

Chauvin’s goodwill hasn’t been without detractors though. On Facebook commenters have questioned his motives, calling Chauvin “creepy” for wanting to help women.

Daniel “Danny” Chauvin, also known as the “Honey Do Dude”, has lunch with his friend Barbara Kelton at Da Kitchen Too in Waveland on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. Chauvin met Kelton when Kelton responded to Chauvin’s Facebook post offering free handiwork.

Barbara Kelton, now a good friend of Chauvin, was one of those who didn’t trust Chauvin at first.

“I thought it was a scam,” Kelton said, referring to Chauvin’s posts advertising free help.

Kelton, 77, a Bay St. Louis resident and retired surgical nurse, lost her husband, also named Daniel, who she called her “tool belt guy” to leukemia seven years ago.

Since then she says she has lived on limited income and has had issues with contractors and repairmen who have done shoddy or incomplete work for an expensive price.

Kelton’s granddaughter encouraged her to contact Chauvin, and since then, Chauvin has installed a retractable clothesline and a stabilizer bar in her shower, as well as repairing a ripped screen door.

Kelton is now one of many friends Chauvin has made because of his desire to help people.

“I ain’t rich but I feel like a millionaire with all the friends I’ve made.” Chauvin said.

CBS’s interview with Chauvin is scheduled to air on either the CBS Evening News on Friday, Jan. 26 or CBS Sunday Morning on Jan. 28.

Placemats made by a woman who Daniel “Danny” Chauvin, also known as the “Honey Do Dude”, had done free work for sit on Chauvin’s table as he prepares food for his dog Panda at his home in Waveland on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.