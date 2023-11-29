Wife discovers husband’s wild tale of winning NC Lottery is totally true, state says

It’s not uncommon for a wife to doubt her husband’s tale spinning, but one North Carolina woman took disbelief to a new level when she questioned her husband’s claim of winning the lottery.

Bryan Caves of Willow Spring says his wife was the first person he called after winning a hefty Cash 5 prize, and she refused to take his word for it, according to a Nov. 29 N.C. Education Lottery news release.

“She couldn’t believe it so she drove to the store to double-check it,” Caves said.

Staff at Logan’s Safeway Mini Mart in Four Oaks told her it was true. He had beaten odds of 1 in 962,598 by matching all five numbers in the Nov. 16 drawing, officials said.

The jackpot was $120,000.

His wife’s reaction to the news was not revealed, but Caves admitted he was ecstatic, surprised and elated all at the same time.

The ticket cost $1 and Caves says his goal was to win a lesser prize in the November Bonus Cash promotion. “I really just got it hoping to win one of the $500 prizes,” he said.

Caves claimed his winnings Nov. 28 and the cash came to $85,501 after tax withholdings, state officials said.

He intends to use the money to pay off his mortgage and spend the rest on home repairs, officials said.

Carolina Cash 5 is a “rolling jackpot game” that offers the potential to win every night, according to the lottery. Jackpots start at $100,000 “and it keeps climbing until somebody wins it all.”

