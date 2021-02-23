Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on federal drug charges

The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested Monday at an airport in Virginia on international drug trafficking charges, the Justice Department said, spelling out in detail how she helped plot her husband’s daring escape from a Mexico prison.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

    The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday over her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's trial two years ago, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, and is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

  • El Chapo's wife arrested on drug trafficking charge; detained at Washington-area airport

    Emma Coronel Aispuro, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Mexico, was arrested Monday at Dulles International Airport

  • 'A truly heartbreaking milestone': President Biden honors 500,000 US COVID-19 deaths with moment of silence

    The United States passed a grim milestone Monday, with over 500,000 COVID-19 deaths reported, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard.

  • Biden marks 'heartbreaking' 500K COVID deaths

    President Joe Biden marked the "truly grim, heartbreaking milestone“ of more than 500,000 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. Monday. Touching on his own tragedies, Biden urged the nation to remember those lost and "resist becoming numb to the sorrow." (Feb. 22)

  • Eric Trump blames ‘Biden policies’ for Texas freeze in bizarre interview

    Disaster in Texas was not caused by Biden policies

  • Her Company Is the DoorDash of Food Insecurity. Here's How She Dresses to Take on the Day.

    The CEO dresses consciously to make change.

  • Who is Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of ‘El Chapo’? The US-born beauty queen charged with drug trafficking

    ‘Sometimes you just want to be a normal person. I consider myself a normal woman’

  • How first US Covid fatality turned into a 500,000-dead tragedy in just 12 months

    Analysis: Worst of all this bleak marker is not the end of it, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Republicans welcome Merrick Garland and Joe Biden for returning norms to Justice Department

    Prospective attorney general makes ‘vow’ not to let political pressures dictate decisions

  • America's half a million Covid deaths a stark reminder of challenges for Biden

    Analysis: the president has ambitious plans to halt a public health crisis his predecessor wrongly claimed would simply disappear Biden at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier in February. At the heart of Biden’s efforts is his plan to immunize a nation of 330 million people. Photograph: Carlos Barría/Reuters Exactly one year after the first case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the United States, Joe Biden was sworn in as president, inheriting the worst public health disaster since the flu pandemic of 1918. In the days that followed, Biden pledged a “full-scale, wartime” effort to combat the virus, even as he braced a disease-weary nation for its darkest chapter yet. “Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better,” Biden said at the time, offering a dire forecast. The national death toll, he warned, could exceed half a million by the end of February. As Biden predicted, just over a month into his tenure, the country has now hurtled past 500,000 total deaths from Covid-19, a grim reminder of the scale of the pandemic in America – and of the challenges he faces combatting a public health crisis his predecessor Donald Trump had wrongly claimed would simply disappear. “It’s terrible,” Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, told CNN on Sunday. “It’s really horrible. It is something that is historic. It’s nothing like we’ve ever been through in the last 102 years, since the 1918 influenza pandemic.” Against this bleak backdrop of half a million dead, Biden is racing to mobilize a national response to the pandemic and deliver on his promise for economic relief before voters’ inaugural goodwill wears off. Public health experts and scientists have roundly welcomed the new administration’s sprawling coronavirus mission, but warn that significant obstacles remain. And though Biden has struggled to win over Republicans in Congress, polling suggests a strong majority of Americans approve of his handling of the pandemic so far. “Results trump bipartisanship, by far,” said Paul Maslin, a Democratic pollster based in Wisconsin, where Biden traveled on Tuesday to pitch his stimulus plan. “Ultimately he’s going to be judged by: how well and how quickly did he get people vaccinated? How well and how quickly did he get people back on their feet economically?” At the moment, there is cause for hope. New daily coronavirus cases have plunged, and hospitalizations and deaths are down significantly, a trend experts expect will continue as high-risk populations are vaccinated. Despite some early hiccups and delays, the administration’s national immunization campaign is accelerating. With vaccine production ramping up, Biden is on pace to meet his goal of inoculating 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office. Last week, Biden declared the US would have enough doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to inoculate 300 million Americans “by the end of July”. Yet getting those shots into Americans’ arms, Biden said, poses the “most difficult operational challenges we’ve ever undertaken” and he cautioned the the timetable could change. To supercharge vaccine distribution, the president is calling on Congress to pass a $1.9tn relief proposal that includes stimulus payments for American families, expanded unemployment benefits as well as funding to accelerate the immunization effort. Republicans have attacked the rescue plan as too big and too progressive, arguing the lack of a bipartisan consensus undermines Biden’s appeals for unity. But Democrats, who hold slim majorities in both chambers of Congress, are pressing ahead without them, in part because many of its central provisions enjoy broad public approval – even among Republicans. “Now is the time we should be spending,” Biden said, touting the plan’s popularity in Milwaukee last week. “Now is the time to go big.” Using a strictly controlled parliamentary tactic known as reconciliation, a maneuver that allows the majority party to bypass the 60-vote threshold in the Senate, Congressional Democrats are rushing to deliver the package before critical federal aid provisions run out next month. Reconciliation hardly closes the door on bipartisanship, said Heidi Heitkamp, a former Democratic senator from North Dakota known for working across the aisle. The expedited process, she argued, is “completely appropriate” given the urgency and scale of the economic hardship still facing millions of American workers and families. Nothing is stopping Republicans from voting for the legislation, she added, even predicting a few could change their minds after yet another painful unemployment report. “It’s going to be very difficult for millionaires in the Senate, who have done just fine during the pandemic to say no to their constituents who are struggling,” she said. As Congress pushes ahead with his stimulus package, Biden is working to harmonize the nation’s coronavirus response, establishing federal guidance for reopening businesses and schools while engaging with governors and pleading with the American people to do their part. During the opening days of his administration, Biden signed a blitz of executive orders. He issued new mandates for mask-wearing on federal property, as well as interstate planes, trains and buses; invoked the Defense Production Act to ramp up the manufacturing of vaccines, tests and protective equipment such as masks; imposed new restrictions on international travel to the United States; and rejoined the World Health Organization. Saskia Popescu, an infectious disease epidemiologist and Professor at the University of Arizona College of Public Health, praised the administration’s “holistic approach” to curtailing the virus. But as the rubber meets the road, Popescu said the administration faces challenges overcoming vaccine hesitancy and improving genetic sequencing to better identify mutations that could make the virus more infectious – or more deadly. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would spend $200m to track variants of the coronavirus. This comes as states begin to ease public health measures in response to falling case numbers. But experts warn that the US does not have enough control over the new strains of the virus and that reopening too quickly could thrust the country backward. “It would be like Moses about a half a mile from the Red Sea, saying, let’s not try it,” said Dr Howard Markel, director of the Center for the History of Medicine at the University of Michigan. “We’re almost there. We’ve almost reached this incredible medical miracle: getting immunized. Just be patient and continue to social distance.” Making good on his promise to safely reopen “the majority of our schools” nationwide within the first 100 days of his presidency has been particularly thorny, amid resistance from teachers’ unions, pressure from parents and criticism from Republicans. During the town hall last week, Biden clarified that the goal was return elementary and middle school children to classrooms five days a week by that deadline. That contradicted an earlier statement by Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, who said at least one day a week of in-person learning would satisfy the administrations initial pledge. Republicans are seizing on the issue, battering Biden and Democrats for not moving more quickly to open schools in an attempt to win back women and suburban voters who fled the party under Trump. The White House, noting that those decision are ultimately be made by local governments and individual school districts, has urged Congress to pass the rescue package, which includes billions of dollars to help schools reopen safely. Still, there are pieces of the response that can’t be solved by legislation or executive action. Education and persuasion will be necessary to convince Americans to continue to follow public health guidelines and to get the vaccine, Markel said. Combating online misinformation about the virus and the vaccine as well as restoring trust in public health leaders and institutions after relentless attacks by Trump and his allies pose significant challenges. Though Biden has not shied away from criticizing his predecessor’s management of the crisis, he has also acknowledged that how he handles the pandemic in the coming weeks and months will define his presidency. During a tour a Pfizer vaccine manufacturer in Kalamazoo, Michigan, this week, a double-masked Biden struck a note of cautious optimism while urging Americans to stay vigilant. “I believe we’ll be approaching normalcy by the end of this year,” he said. “God willing, this Christmas will be different than last.”

  • Will Biden keep Trump’s military immigration policy? Next month’s case is a test

    A federal court has already found the policy unlawful. Trump’s administration was appealing it and now the Biden administration must decide whether to move ahead.

  • Mexican president slams audit flagging cost of airport cancellation

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday attacked an official report saying the cost of his 2018 cancellation of a new Mexico City airport started by the previous administration was much higher than his government had asserted. Mexico's Federal Audit Office (ASF) said it estimated that canceling the partly-built airport on the city's eastern flank cost nearly 332 billion pesos ($16 billion), or 232 billion pesos more than the transport ministry stated in April 2019. "I would like them to explain that figure," Lopez Obrador told a news conference.

  • Over 43 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines used globally: state media

    More than 43 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from China's state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have been used, including over 34 million administered in the country and the rest overseas, official media said on Sunday. China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG), a Sinopharm unit, has two COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Biden commemorates 500,000 Americans who have died of COVID-19: 'To heal, we must remember'

    President Biden addressed the nation on Monday evening as the United States' COVID-19 death toll exceeded 500,000. "We often hear people described as ordinary Americans," Biden said from the White House. "There's no such thing. There's nothing ordinary about them. The people we lost were extraordinary. They spanned generations. Born in America, immigrated to America, but just like so many of them, took their final breath alone in America. As a nation we can't accept such a cruel fate." The U.S. has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic "for so long we have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow," Biden said. He urged Americans to honor those who have died and the loved ones they left behind, who might be dealing with survivor's remorse, anger, and questions of faith. "To heal, we must remember," he said, and to those who have lost friends and relatives, while it "may seem unbelievable, I promise you the day will come when the memory of the loved ones will bring a smile to your lips before a tear to your eye. My prayer for you is that they will come sooner rather than later." Biden asked all Americans to remain "vigilant" and take action that will save lives like staying socially distanced, wearing masks, and getting vaccinated. "We must end the politics of misinformation that's divided families, communities, and the country," he added. "It has cost too many lives already. It's not Democrats and Republicans who are dying from the virus. It's our fellow Americans, our neighbors, our friends, our mothers, our fathers, our sons, our daughters, husbands, wives. We have to fight this together as one people, as a United States of America. That's the only way we're going to beat this virus, I promise you." The country will know "sunny days again," Biden said. "This nation will know joy again, and as we do we'll remember each person we've lost, the lives they lived, the loved ones they left behind. We will get through this, I promise you." After his remarks, Biden went outside the White House, where he was joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff for a moment of silence. More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail timeEl Chapo's wife arrested in Virginia on drug chargesResign, Andrew Cuomo

  • A Coast Guard crew seized $82 million worth of cocaine while on patrol in the Caribbean

    The U.S. Coast Guard said one of its crews seized nearly $82 million worth of cocaine while on a recent patrol in the Caribbean Sea.

  • Heinrichs: Iran trying to extort Biden admin for sanctions relief

    Hudson Institute senior fellow explains how John Kerry is complicating relations with the Tehran regime on 'Your World'

  • Germany: Nazi guard deported from US agrees to be questioned

    A 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard deported from Tennessee has agreed to be questioned by German prosecutors as they re-examine whether there is enough evidence against him to bring charges, authorities said Monday. Friedrich Karl Berger arrived Saturday in Frankfurt on a special flight from the U.S. after being ordered deported to his native Germany by a court in Memphis last year. A U.S. immigration judge ordered Berger deported a year ago after finding that his “willing service as an armed guard of prisoners at a concentration camp where persecution took place” constituted assistance in Nazi-sponsored persecution.

  • Wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges

    On Monday, Feb. 22, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife was arrested on drug trafficking charges. She was previously suspected of aiding in his 2015 escape from prison.

  • Colorado police had no basis to stop unarmed Black man who died in custody: independent probe

    A Colorado police officer had no apparent reasonable grounds to suspect a crime was being committed when he approached an unarmed Black man walking home from a convenience store, and within seconds escalated a stop that led to the man's death, a report by independent investigators released on Monday said. The City Council in the Denver suburb of Aurora had requested the investigation after the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain attracted renewed scrutiny amid international demonstrations against racism and police killings of Black Americans following the death last May of George Floyd in Minnesota. Earlier probes by city departments had determined that the officers and paramedics involved in McClain's death had not violated policy and the prosecutor declined to bring charges.

  • Pentagon response to Capitol riot under scrutiny ahead of hearing

    FOX News congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details on 'The Story'