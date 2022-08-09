Wife of ‘duck sauce killer’ wants gun charges against her dropped, citing husband’s suicide note

The wife of the late ‘duck sauce killer’ wants her husband’s suicide note to be used as evidence to get the gun possession case against her dropped, a letter filed by her lawyer in Queens Criminal Court Tuesday reveals.

Dorothy Hirsch alleges her spouse, Glenn Hirsch made it clear in his last, rambling missive that any firearms found in her Briarwood home were his and his alone.

“I want to take full responsibility for the eight guns recovered from a closet in [Dorothy’s] apartment. I acquired these firearms many years ago and they remained undisturbed in an outdoor storage facility shared with previous roommates,” read part of Hirsch’s suicide note.

“She had absolutely no part in obtaining the firearms nor did she have any knowledge they were inside of her residence,” the murder suspect wrote.

Glenn Hirsch was supposed to appear in court Friday on charges that he stalked and shot Zhiwen Yan, 45, on April 30 in Forest Hills.

Instead, Hirsch, 51, was was found dead on a couch in his apartment, where loud music was blaring. Authorities said he shot himself.

Dorothy Hirsch, 62, was charged with gun possession on June 2, after cops raided the 84th Road home, where she lived separately from her husband.

Police recovered the eight firearms, including Lugers, Magnums and a loaded 9-mm semi-automatic along with over 200 rounds of ammunition from a crammed hallway closet where they were stored inside boxes and trash bags, some wrapped in aluminum foil.

Dorothy Hirsch’s lawyer Mark Bederow asked that her case be dropped completely.

“The portion of Glenn’s suicide note detailing his exclusive possession of the firearms is admissible evidence,” Bederow wrote in a letter to Queens prosecutor Thomas Salmon.

“Given this evidence and Glenn’s recent suicide, I urge you to re-evaluate the merits of a prosecution against Dorothy,” he wrote.

At least one of the eight firearms found in Dorothy Hirsch’s closet tested positive for her husband’s DNA, an exhibit filed along with the letter showed.

Glenn Hirsch allegedly killed the beloved Chinese food delivery man after a months-long beef with Great Wall Restaurant over the availability of duck sauce.

Authorities say that Glenn Hirsch became enraged on Nov. 30 because he didn’t think he got enough of the condiment with his takeout order.

Hirsch had been released on $500,000 bail and was required to wear a monitoring device, only allowed outside his Briarwood home for visits to his lawyer, court, and an hour of exercise a day.

Dorothy Hirsch, a registered nurse, is free on $150,000 bail.