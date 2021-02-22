Wife of 'El Chapo' busted on international drug trafficking charges
The beauty queen wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been arrested on international drug trafficking charges.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who reveled in a luxurious lifestyle and stood by her Sinaloa Cartel kingpin husband throughout his blockbuster trial, was arrested Monday in Virginia, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Federal authorities arrested her at Dulles International Airport. She has been charged with conspiring to smuggle cocaine, meth, heroin and pot into the U.S., and helping her husband with his notorious 2015 tunnel escape from a Mexican prison.
She also had planned another escape before "El Chapo" was extradited to the U.S. under heavy guard in 2017, federal authorities allege.