The wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman pleaded guilty on Thursday to United States federal charges and admitted she aided with the management of her husband's massive-scale drug operations.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, was brought before a federal court in Washington to plead guilty to three federal offenses as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

When asked by a judge if she had committed the crimes the federal prosecutors described, she said, "Yes," through a translator.

Coronel was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia and has been jailed since then.

EL CHAPO'S WIFE ARRESTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING AND CONSPIRACY TO HELP CARTEL LEADER ESCAPE MEXICAN PRISON

Her infamous husband was sentenced to life in prison in July 2019 after he was found guilty of murder conspiracy and drug-trafficking charges earlier that year.

Coronel "worked closely with the command-and-control structure” of the Sinaloa Cartel and plotted to distribute large quantities of drugs across Mexico, knowing they would be smuggled into the U.S., prosecutors claimed.

She allegedly helped the Sinaloa Cartel import more than 450,000 kilograms of cocaine, 90,000 kilograms of heroin, 45,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, and about 90,000 kilograms of marijuana into the U.S., prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Guzman is considered to be Mexico's most powerful drug lord, smuggling drugs such as cocaine into the U.S. for nearly 25 years prior to his arrest. The notorious cartel leader had been held at Manhattan Metropolitan Correctional Center until being moved to the all-male federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, in 2019.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, El Chapo, Drug Cartels, Mexico, War on Drugs, Washington D.C.

Original Author: Kaelan Deese

Original Location: Wife of 'El Chapo' pleads guilty to US federal charges