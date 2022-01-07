Wife of Euless detective killed by suspected drunk driver says loss has left a void

Priscilla Cervantes still doesn’t remember what happened when police say Dylan Molina ran a red light in Lake Worth while driving drunk and hit the car in which she and her kids were riding and her husband was driving, Star-Telegram news partner WFAA reported Thursday.

The Nov. 27 crash left Priscilla Cervantes in a coma for a month and killed Euless police Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes.

Cervantes told WFAA it’ll be the first time she’s seen her husband’s body after she woke up from her coma in December and was told he was dead. She told KDFW (Fox 4) she didn’t know where she was when she woke up, nor did she know where her sons were.

“I think it was hard for me to take in. Because I couldn’t imagine him not being here,” Cervantes told WFAA.

It’s left a void in her life.

“I haven’t gotten a text, a phone call, it sinks in, he’s gone,” she said.

Alex Cervantes had been with the Euless Police Department for seven years and had served with the El Paso police for eight years before that.

Molina, 26, had a blood alcohol level of 0.16, twice the legal limit, police said, and has been charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident causing serious injury or death, three counts of intoxication assault and one count of possession of a controlled substance because of a THC vape pen he had, according to Lake Worth police.

Priscilla Cervantes said that, as their family is getting ready to say goodbye, her two sons wrote a letters to put in his casket, according to WFAA.

“He (one of the sons) said that he knows he wants him to be a good man, and so he will try to be a good man for him,” Cervantes told WFAA.

Funeral services for Alex Cervantes have been scheduled for Saturday at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Keller. The service is at 12:30 p.m. at the Keller church, 2016 Willis Ave., and it will be followed by police honors.

A public visitation is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Road in Hurst.