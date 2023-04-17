Wife of ex-TfL boss caused traffic to back up at first Insulate Britain M25 protest, court hears

The wife of a former director of London's transport brought traffic to a standstill during the first Insulate Britain protest off the country's busiest motorway, a court heard.

Cathy Eastburn, 55, went on trial yesterday accused of one count of causing a public nuisance on a highway over the incident at the Swanley Interchange at Junction 3 of the M25.

Traffic was brought to a halt during rush hour on Sept 13, 2021 when a dozen activists walked into the road, unfurled banners and sat down in the first protest by Insulate Britain.

The trespass closed the busy roundabout, an interchange of major roads including the M25, and caused a huge backlog of traffic and infuriated drivers commuting to work, parents taking children to school and lorry and van drivers.

Ms Eastburn lives in a £1.5m house in London with her husband, Benedict Plowden, 59. At the time of the Swanley incident Mr Plowden was a £170,000 a year director of TfL given responsibility to get traffic moving after the Covid pandemic.

After 20 years at TfL, Mr Plowden left his post in November 2021 just two months after the M25 incident .

Mr Plowden, an Oxford graduate who is descended from William the Conqueror and whose paternal grandmother was deputy director general of the BBC, now works for a management consultancy firm.

Ms Eastburn is on trial with Insulate Britain spokesperson, Cameron Ford, 32, Alexander Rodger, 33, and Venetia (corr) Carter, 58, who have all been charged with causing a public nuisance at the same incident and deny the charges.

On the first day of the trial at Hove Crown Court jurors heard one woman was left in tears as she was trying to get to hospital to visit a dying friend.

Another man told police he had his two young children in the back of the car and it was their first day in school and they were going to be late.

Alex Young, prosecuting, said the case involved the environmental group Insulate Britain, who launched their very first road protest on September 13.

He told the jury: “You may recall the protest movement it was in the news. Environmental activists were calling on the Government to improve home insulation and engaged in protests to try and persuade the Government to take action.

“These protests did not occur at the gates of Downing Street or Parliament Square,” but took place on the highways and roads used by ordinary motorists, he said.

Mr Young said at around 8am the defendants were waiting at this interchange to commence their protest before “a group of a dozen people wearing orange tabards sat down in the middle of the road".

He added: “A couple of protesters did not sit down but offered leaflets to a number of motorists to justify their cause. Unsurprisingly the motorists were concerned and then angry at what was happening and police were called.

“Traffic was backing up. This busy rush hour traffic was backing up at this interchange with nowhere to go.

“It was the very first Insulate Britain protest and this was a new tactic. As a result the police were ill-prepared to deal with it.”

He said that due to the volume of traffic police struggled to get to the scene and when they did they needed to wait for sufficient numbers before they could begin to deal with the protesters amid "concerns motorists might take matters into their own hands and remove the protesters themselves.”

Mr Young said some motorists were driving along the grass verges in an attempt to get round the blockage causing danger to the protesters and other drivers.

He said police had to ensure that did not happen but also had to ensure the rights of the protesters to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly were not infringed.

Mr Young said the Swanley interchange was a busy meeting point of several major roads including the M25.

“That is why it was chosen by these protesters,” he added. “We suggest that by doing this act they were committing a criminal offence.”

Mr Young told the jury to put to one side their own opinions about the rights and wrongs of environmental protest and to weigh the case on the facts presented to them.

He said: “The issue for you is to assess how that morning unfolded and how that day unfolded and to ask yourself whether you are sure that the defendants are guilty of the offences with which they are charged.”

A large number of Insulate Britain activists and supporters gathered outside Hove Crown Court at the start of the trial, holding placards and banners in support of the four defendants on trial.

The trial continues.