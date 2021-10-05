Wife faces murder charge in husband's shooting death

A Gadsden man was fatally shot Sunday at a home in the 2800 block of Waters Avenue, according to police, and his wife has been charged with murder in connection with his death.

Julie McCoy Riddle Black, 48, was arrested Sunday, according to Gadsden Police Sgt. Marcus Hill.

Capt. Scott Lumpkin said the charges came after the shooting death of her husband, Marquis Black.

Gadsden officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 2800 block of Waters Avenue Sunday afternoon, and discovered the shooting.

Lumpkin said the suspect told investigators there was a confrontation over the phone and her husband came home. There was verbal argument, and she said she was struck — something other witnesses could not confirm.

Her husband was shot in the leg and the chest, Lumpkin said.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden woman charged in shooting death of her husband