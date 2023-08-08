Wife fatally shoots man pointing gun at husband’s head in front yard, Indiana cops say

An Indiana woman shot and killed a man in defense of her husband, according to state police.

Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call about a shooting at 6:32 p.m. on Aug. 7 at a home in Salem, Indiana State Police said in an Aug. 8 news release.

A man, Michael T. Chastain, arrived at the address moments before the shooting, according to police.

Chastain drove across the front lawn of the home, got out of his vehicle, “grabbed the homeowner and forced him to the ground,” the release said. Chastain then pulled out a gun and aimed it at the man’s head.

The man’s wife was inside the home and, seeing what was happening, grabbed a handgun, headed outside and “ultimately shot Chastain,” police said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Officials did not say what led to the confrontation.

Salem, a town of about 6,200 people, is roughly 100 miles south of Indianapolis.

