Wife of Florida man who ran for President accuses him of abuse, but she skips his SC trial

The wife of a Florida lawyer did not show up in a South Carolina courtroom Monday for the trial of her husband who is charged with domestic violence.

It remains unclear how that will impact the trial of August Sol Invictus, who has maintained his innocence.

By the end of the day, prosecutors had not said whether they would have the wife arrested, taken into police custody in Florida, and brought to South Carolina. Even without the her present, the trial started Monday as had been scheduled.

A jury of 12 people -- eight men and four women -- were picked during the afternoon. It appeared that of the 12 jurors, one was a person of color.

Invictus is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charge of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature is a felony that carries a potential punishment of up to 20 years for a conviction, South Carolina law states. The gun crime carries up to five years for a conviction.

Invictus, 38, was arrested in late 2019 after his wife claimed he choked her and threatened her while armed with a gun in Rock Hill, where she lived at the time. He has repeatedly denied the charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Invictus has no previous criminal record, court testimony showed. He did not speak Monday in court.

Wife now says she wants charges dropped

Invictus’ wife did not show up from Florida despite having been served a subpoena, 16th Circuit Solicitor Jenny Desch told Judge Brian Gibbons.

The Herald does not identify victims of alleged domestic violence.

Desch said in pre-trial motions that she spoke to the wife Monday morning by phone, after Desch was directed by Gibbons to do so. The wife said she was not coerced or threatened by Invictus or anyone else, but wanted the charge dropped, Desch said in court.

“She is not here because she gave up,” Desch said of the wife. “But that’s not the rest of the case.”

Desch said there are other witnesses, including friends of the wife, who show domestic violence and abuse. Desch argued in court that Invictus, since the arrest, has worn down his wife’s will to testify.

Story continues

Defense lawyers says wife is the reason for the case

Invictus’ lawyer, 16th Circuit Public Defender B.J. Barrowclough, said the wife’s claims are the reason Invictus is on trial.

Barrowclough said the wife’s statement to police is the only statement that supports the indictment and charge. The allegations made by the wife are the only reason a grand jury issued an indictment, Barrowclough said.

“She claims he choked her and put a gun to her head,” Barrowclough said. “That’s why we are here.”

Desch said that charge came after the wife had repeatedly said, since the case began in 2019, that Invictus attacked her in Rock Hill. The wife said on the record in three previous bail hearings in open court in 2020 that Invictus used physical force against her, Desch said.

The wife reported the accusations to Florida police a week after the alleged incident in Rock Hill in December 2019, court testimony showed.

Invictus ran for Senate, President

Invictus ran for U.S. Senate in 2016 and said online in 2020 he was a candidate for President. His lawyer said previously in court Invictus ran an alt-right news site.

Invictus is known for his views published online and at public speeches about politics and American society, according to previous court hearings.

One of Invictus’ lawyers said previously in court Invictus operated an “alt-right news site.”

He was reportedly a featured speaker at a ‘Unite the Right’ Rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017, according to CBS News, The Miami Herald and other reports. The rally later turned deadly when a person was killed by a car.

UNITE THE RIGHT

August 12, 2017

Charlottesville, Virginia pic.twitter.com/ZCqVA3tqA9 — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) June 17, 2017

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday with opening arguments from both sides.