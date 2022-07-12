Wife of former CT Rep. DiMassa pleads guilty in federal court

The wife Michael DiMassa, the former state Democratic lawmaker and municipal employee accused of wire fraud in the diversion of federal COVID-19 relief funds pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The city of West Haven had paid more than $182,000 over the past two years to two women who are linked to DiMassa.

Documents released by the city earlier this year showed that more than $147,000 in taxpayer money went to Lauren Knox, who wed DiMassa in October 2021, just before he was arrested by the FBI and charged with federal wire fraud.

Knox had a violence prevention program in the city but provided no service despite the city paying her about $150,000. Her lawyer said her husband got most of the money.

John Bernardo, a West Haven city employee and business partner of ousted state Rep. Michael DiMassa, pleaded guilty last month to being part of a conspiracy that stole more than $630,000 in government relief money the city was given to cover expenses arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernardo is accused of personally collecting about $50,000. But before entering the guilty plea in federal court, he placed most of the blame on DiMassa, complaining that he didn’t realize the extent of the theft until reading about it in the newspaper after his arrest.

Also charged in the indictment with Knox was John Trasacco, another business associate.

Trasacco is accused of creating two dummy corporations, L&H company and JIL Sanitation Services, that he and DiMassa allegedly used to bill West Haven for non-existent COVID-related supplies and services. Among other things, federal prosecutors said the two billed the city for cleaning a school building that the indictment said “had been vacant and abandoned for years.”

Check back for updates