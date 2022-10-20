Wife of former Española councilor guilty of 3 counts connected to his mayoral campaign

Oct. 20—Laura Seeds, the wife of former Española City Councilor Robert Seeds, was convicted this week of two fourth-degree felonies and a misdemeanor stemming from allegations she had violated the city's election code while aiding in her husband's mayoral campaign in early 2018.

It was the second round of convictions for Laura Seeds in cases accusing her of campaign fraud.

She was indicted in February 2018 on 15 counts, some alleging she forged signatures on applications for absentee ballots during her husband's 2016 bid for reelection to his City Council seat. In April 2018, she faced the second indictment.

A jury convicted her of five fourth-degree felonies in 2019, and she was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and six months of electronic monitoring.

Following her second trial, Seeds was found guilty Tuesday of intimidation in a municipal election, coercion of a voter and disturbing a polling place in the city's 2018 election. She will be sentenced at a "later date," according to a news release from state Attorney General Hector Balderas' office.

The statement said jurors returned their guilty verdicts the same afternoon they began deliberating.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in an email Wednesday that Seeds faces up to 3 1/2 years in prison.

Defense attorney John Huntley could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

One of Robert Seeds' former campaign workers, Dyon Herrera, also was charged in the case tied to the 2016 election. He took a plea deal and agreed to testify against Laura Seeds, telling state prosecutors she had directed him to sign applications for absentee ballots.

"Laura Seeds did not believe that laws apply to her," Assistant Attorney General Peter Valencia said at Seeds' first trial in October 2019. "She wanted to win election for her husband so bad that she violated state elections' rules."

The case centered on the city clerk's concerns about how her husband's campaign handled absentee ballots in the tight race.

There were 104 absentee ballots cast in the election. Of those, 94 were cast for Robert Seeds and 10 were counted for his opponent, Cory Lewis.

Valencia said Laura Seeds "saw a weakness in the election system and sought to exploit it to her advantage. She used the absentee ballot process to stuff the ballot in favor of her husband."