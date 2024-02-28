Wife found dead 6 days after husband reported her missing, cops say. Now, he’s charged

Days after an Ohio man reported his wife missing, he is accused of killing her, police say.

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department said the body of 33-year-old Chandra Maya Poudel-Rimal was discovered in Kent on Tuesday, Feb. 27. Kent is fewer than 10 miles east of Cuyahoga Falls, where Poudel-Rimal was reported missing.

Authorities located the missing woman’s body in a wooded area near the Summit Metro Parks Freedom Trail, police told WKYC.

Charges have now been filed against James Rimal, the victim’s husband who reported her missing Feb. 21.

Rimal, 33, is charged with murder, strangulation, tampering with evidence, domestic violence, making false alarms and abuse of a corpse, police said. He was hospitalized as of Tuesday with undisclosed injuries.

It’s unclear what led to Poudel-Rimal’s death and the discovery of her body, but police said the couple’s home and surrounding area were checked after she vanished. An autopsy on Poudel-Rimal’s body is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 28.

Police said there is no threat to the public.

Cuyahoga Falls is about 35 miles southeast of Cleveland.

