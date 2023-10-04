Wife found stabbed to death in SUV at gas station, Michigan cops say. Husband charged

A man is accused of killing his wife, who was found dead in the backseat of an SUV outside a gas station, Michigan authorities say.

Ricardo Orozco, 56, was sitting in the driver’s seat of his Dodge Durango when Macomb County officers were sent to the gas station Saturday, Sept. 30, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said.

His wife, according to the prosecutor, was dead in the backseat after being stabbed multiple times.

Orozco was charged with second-degree murder and arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 3, the prosecutor said. He was jailed on a $2 million bond.

A motive for the alleged killing is unclear. Orozco’s wife was identified by The Detroit News as 42-year-old Genoveva Ortega-Valdivia.

“This tragic event has destroyed a family. October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, let’s remember that violence is never the answer,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said.

Macomb County is part of the Detroit metropolitan area.

