Wife of Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann visits him in jail

An accused New York serial killer was visited by his wife in jail nearly six months after police arrested him in connection with the murders of three sex workers.

According to the New York Daily News, Rex Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, filed for divorce just six days after the former architect was detained for the deaths of Megan Waterman, Melissa Barthelemy and Amber Costello.

Ms Waterman and Ms Costello died in 2010, while Ms Barthelemy is believed to have died in 2009.

Ms Ellerup is thought to have been traveling when the murders took place. She went to Iceland in 2009 around the time 24-year-old Ms Barthelemy disappeared and was in Maryland in 2010 when Ms Waterman, 22, went missing.

When Ms Costello disappeared in September of 2010, Ms Ellerup is said to have been in New Jersey.

Rex Heuermann with his lawyer Michael J Brown (AP)

Her husband has been handed three first-degree murder charges and three second-degree murder charges, the outlet reported.

Police believe he might also be connected to the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who disappeared in 2007.

The visitation was confirmed to the outlets by authorities within the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, who said Mr Heuermann is still being afforded the same rights as other prisons, including visitations.

“Visits are 1 hour and visitors are allowed to embrace once at the beginning and end of the visit,” the official said. “All inmates are searched after visits.”

The suspect and his wife sat together in a jail visiting room, according to the newspaper.

The outlet reported that the 59-year-old former architect has maintained contact with both his spouse and his children during his time in jail.

The four women have been dubbed the “Gilgo Four.”

All of their bodies were discovered on the northside of Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach in Long Island. The women were working as sex workers or escorts when they were killed.