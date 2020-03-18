Wife gives creative welcome home to husband on St. Patrick's Day

A Georgia health care worker received a creative welcome home from his wife after a long St. Patrick's Day at the hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.

David Healy has worked at Grady Hospital in Atlanta the past two years. His company, Sodexo, is in charge of all food and cleaning facilities there.

Molly Reilly, David Healy and their two children Cian and Lochlian pose for a photo in an undated handout picture.

Healy's wife, Molly Reilly, said Healy often worries about bringing home germs from the hospital to his wife and two children, especially in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

Healy is originally from Ireland, so his wife decided to welcome him home from work in a special way on St. Patrick's Day.

Reilly made a set up out their house complete with signs written in green pen that rhymed like an Irish riddle. The first one read, "We appreciate how hard you work and we hope the germs on you don't lurk."

That sign lead to step-by-step instructions. The first, "clothes here," with an arrow pointing to a laundry basket. The second, "drink beer," with an arrow pointing to a pint glass and a can of Guinness. The third, "Scrub and wash away," with an arrow pointing to a towel and soap. And finally, a sign that simply read, "Happy St. Patrick's Day."

David Healy sits at his desk at Grady Hospital in Atlanta dressed for St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2020.

"He loved it," Reilly said. "My husband grew up in Ireland so he loves St. Patrick's Day. I felt very bad for him. He laughed. He was a great sport. He got down to his boxers and drank the beer very fast."

Reilly said she hopes her idea will inspire other family members of health care workers to share their creative welcome-home ideas that make loved ones feel appreciated while protecting their families from germs.

David Healy and his team served St. Patrick's Day meals to patients at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

"I think the hardest part is seeing how guilty they feel when they come home," Reilly said. "They are happy to be home with their families, but they don't know what they're bringing into the house."

For Reilly, the message she has for family members of other hospital workers is simple.

"We need to continue to support and love them," Reilly said. "I want him to know that I'm happy to have him home every night because he's doing the right thing and I'm proud of him."

