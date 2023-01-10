Wife hanged for her lover’s crime could be pardoned 100 years later after U-turn

Edith Thompson was hanged in 1923

It was a case that shocked and scandalised Edwardian Britain and ended in the hanging of a 29-year-old woman on the basis of a few scribbled love letters.

Now, after decades of academics and campaigners arguing that Edith Thompson was the victim of rampant sexism and classism, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is set to look again at her case, reversing a decision it took only last year.

Thompson was executed by hanging at Holloway Prison on Jan 9 1923, three months after her lover, Freddy Bywaters, had murdered her husband, Percy.

Crowds outside Holloway Prison, where Edith Thompson was hanged on Jan 9 1923 - Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The Thompsons had been on their way home from an outing to the theatre. While walking home from Ilford station, Bywaters jumped out of a nearby garden and stabbed Percy, leaving him mortally wounded, before escaping.

Thompson and Bywaters were soon arrested and their trial became a national sensation, with unemployed men lining up in the queue outside the Old Bailey to sell their spots to eager viewers.

Bywaters and Thompson were both adamant that she had no knowledge of or involvement in Bywaters' attack. She may have longed to be rid of her husband, but she had never asked her lover to kill him or taken part in any plotting.

The evidence against her was circumstantial at best, her supporters and academics have argued. The key piece of evidence was a series of letters written by Thompson to Bywaters while he was away serving in the Merchant Navy.

In them, she wrote of her envy for a woman who had lost several husbands.

“Yesterday I met a woman who had lost three husbands and not through the war, two were drowned and one committed suicide, and some people I know can't lose one. How unfair everything is,” she wrote.

In others, she wrote about having put glass from a lightbulb in his food, to no effect, and of trying to poison him. However, a post-mortem examination of Percy, however, found no evidence of either glass or poison.

Freddy Bywaters, left, and Edith Thompson, centre, were sentenced to death over the murder of Percy Thompson, right - Getty Images

Prof René Weis, of University College London, an expert in the case who is leading the campaign and was made Thompson’s heir and executor by her family, has dismissed the writings as simple fantasies.

Rather than accept that the letters presented limited evidence, the judge in the case instructed the jurors to give them additional weight because of the lack of other evidence.

Prof Weis and others have long argued that Thompson’s true crime was to reject the life laid out for her as a working-class woman.

Rather than settle down with Percy, she enjoyed nights outs in London’s most glamorous venues and trips to Paris. She was drawn to Bywaters, a man eight years younger than her, by his thrilling tales of travel and adventure as a mariner.

Such was the reaction against her, a young woman who had it all at a time of post-First World War gloom, that Bywaters himself came to be seen as a victim of her manipulative ways.

"The public came to admire Freddy and intensely dislike Edith, a siren who had seduced a young man and thus set in motion a chain reaction that resulted in one man's death and the certain execution of a 'lad'," Prof Weis told the BBC.

Freddy Bywaters on trial in Oct 1922 for the murder of Percy Thompson - Topical Press Agency/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Last year, the MoJ dismissed a request to pardon Thompson, saying that there was no new evidence in the trial.

The law firm behind the request applied for a judicial review, arguing that the MoJ had made a series of errors.

The firm then received a note, the BBC reported, that the department was reconsidering and that the process had been restarted.

Prof Weis told The Telegraph that it was one of the most significant legal cases in British history. Thompson’s case became central to campaigns to abolish the death penalty, he said, and it was thanks to her that Britain became a “kinder, more humane country”.