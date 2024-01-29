Wife and husband have panic attacks after she wins big playing Missouri lottery

A husband and wife believe they both had panic attacks at their realization of a big Missouri Lottery win.

The winning ticket was purchased at Rosebud General Store in Rosebud, about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis. Missouri Lottery officials said the woman chose to purchase a $1,000,000 Cash Payout ticket after her husband did.

It was a good thing she did.

“The first area I scratched was a winner, so I started hitting him on the arm,” she told lottery officials, according to a Friday, Jan. 26, news release. “I was just like, ‘Oh my God!’”

She didn’t hit the jackpot, but she came away with the game’s second-best prize worth $50,000.

$1,000,000 Cash Payout, which costs $10 to play, offers two top prizes and five that reward the winner $50,000.

“I think I had a panic attack. I think he also had a panic attack,” she told lottery officials.

