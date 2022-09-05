Wife of innocent driver killed during police chase says there’s no excuse

The devastated family of a husband and father killed by a wrong way driver says it never should have happened and now they’re demanding answers from investigators.

Jonathan Denham, 41, of LaGrange, was killed Friday after he was hit by a wrong way driver accused of fleeing from Cobb County police. It happened just after 1 a.m. at the intersection of Delano Road and Roosevelt Highway in South Fulton County.

On Friday, a spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News that they were still gathering the details and would issue an update on the deadly collision as soon as they got an update from investigators.

A spokesperson with the Georgia State Patrol was not able to confirm how the chase began, but told Channel 2 Action News that as officers attempted to stop the suspect on Interstate 285, he failed to stop and eventually exited onto Camp Creek Parkway and continued fleeing onto several side streets and onto Roosevelt Highway. At that time, the officers lost sight of the vehicle, GSP confirmed.

It is still unclear if Cobb County police had called off the chase.