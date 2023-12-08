‘Is this right?’ Wife interrupts football game to show husband her big SC lottery win

A South Carolina woman interrupted a football game to show her husband she won a big lottery prize.

“Is this right?” the woman asked as she showed him the scratch-off ticket that was worth six figures.

The husband, who had been watching the game on TV, confirmed her $200,000 win was the real deal. Now, the couple plans to put their prize toward their retirement, the S.C. Education Lottery wrote in a Dec. 7 news release.

The wife was coming home from work when she stopped at a Shell gas station in Anderson. She spent $5 to play the holiday-themed Winter Green game and had trouble believing her luck, officials said.

“When I first looked at the ticket, I thought to myself, ‘This isn’t right?’” the woman told lottery officials. “I’m still in shock.”

The winner, who wasn’t named in the news release, beat 1-in-660,000 odds to score the jackpot prize. Officials didn’t say how much she kept after taxes.

It’s not the first time a lottery player’s trip home took a lucky turn. Another South Carolina woman bought a winning scratch-off ticket after work and planned to retire early, McClatchy News reported Dec. 6.

Anderson is roughly 30 miles southwest of Greenville.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

