Wife in jail 21 years after husband's death

Jan. 13—Daphney Brown Thompson, an Athens woman who pled guilty of murdering her husband in 2001, was denied parole on Jan. 6, 2022, by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Thompson has served 21 years of her life sentence and will not be eligible for parole again until January 2027.

Thompson was 24-years-old when she was charged and pled guilty to beating her husband, Jason Andrew "Andy" Thompson, who was found beaten to death inside the trunk of his car in the Beulah Land community.

The victim was murdered on Dec. 30, 2000, at the Premier Spa that was located on Hwy 72 E where Daphne Brown Thompson worked as a receptionist.

Elvis McElyea and Lee Wood are also serving life sentences for their roles in the murder. Thompson is serving her sentence in the Montgomery Womens Facility.