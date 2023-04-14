Wife of jailed Arizona FLDS sect leader charged with threatening child welfare agents

A woman considered one of the wives of jailed polygamist leader Samuel Rappylee Bateman, is facing charges of threatening state workers and foster parents, after telling them they "will pay a very dear price," for removing two of her daughters from the group, officials said.

Federal agents arrested Bateman last year on suspicion of destroying evidence after a state trooper saw him hauling underage girls in a horse trailer across northern Arizona. He faces charges of destruction of evidence, child abuse, and kidnapping.

Bateman considered himself a prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS, sect in Colorado City, Arizona, after fundamentalist leader Warren Jeffs was imprisoned in 2006. The FLDS is a polygamist splinter sect of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which no longer condones polygamy.

Federal prosecutors charged Josaphine Bistline, considered one of Bateman’s “wives,” with one count of interstate communications involving a threat, and one count of cyberstalking, after sending threatening emails to Arizona Department of Child Safety employees.

She was arrested on March 29 and appeared in court, where she pled not guilty on April 7.

Her and Bateman's cases are being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

How did Bateman get to jail?

This undated photo provided by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Bateman, a polygamous leader who pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border.

First Arrest: On Aug. 28, Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers saw a GMC Denali pulled over on Interstate 40. They noticed a child's hand poking out of a trailer in tow and then arrested Bateman. He was booked into a Coconino County jail on suspicion of child endangerment, but he returned home.

Federal case: Federal agents grew suspicious that Bateman was deleting records off a cellphone app during his arrest and communicating with supporters in Colorado City while he was in jail. On Sept. 13, agents searched his home there. On Sept. 15, he appeared in federal court on new federal charges dealing with interfering with the destruction of records.

Abducting girls: When federal agents arrested Bateman, they also removed nine girls from his custody. In November 2022, eight girls were abducted, and a couple of weeks later were found and returned to Arizona. Bateman and three women were charged with kidnapping, and federal prosecutors alleged Bateman masterminded the kidnapping from behind bars.

Two of the nine girls, one born in 2009 and another in 2011, were daughters of Josephine Bistline and were given over to Bateman as "wives," according to court records.

Bistline’s emails reveal threats

Family and followers of Samuel Bateman gather around as he calls from police custody following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Sept. 13, 2022.

A federal complaint revealed what Bistline did and wrote between December 2022 and March 2023.

Trying to get the girls back: According to court records, on Feb. 19, Bistline drove to where her daughters were placed and lied to the foster parents, telling them that DCS had given her permission to see the girls. She was told to leave.

The threats: The emails sent in December were milder. She asked for ways to contact the foster parents of her two girls and said that she prayed for the DCS workers to be a part of her girls being taken, according to court documents.

In emails sent in March, her tone becomes more aggressive. She wanted the girls returned to the home that they were taken from, a placed called the Green House, one Bateman's properties in Colorado City, Arizona.

“You have been warned. Repent and fix it, or you WILL pay a very dear price,” Bistline’s email read in the court record.

Another email suggests that the DCS workers will be crippled: “Your prison experience will be behind a ventilator, with help to breathe, to blink, to clean up anything that runs. And, you know, I wouldn't mind helping with that too. Because I love you! But you have gone too far. We are done.”

“Three days. Nine girls. Green House or, wear the honorary badge of physical assistance,” the email continued.

According to the court records, she also emailed one of the foster parents taking care of the girls.

The email warned the caretaker that Bistline would sue the DCS and that they would also be dragged into a lawsuit if the girls were given any more medical visits or therapy.

Charges: Because the threats were made through email, considered by the government an instrumental part of “interstate and foreign commerce,” Bistline was charged with making physical threats over interstate communication and cyber stalking.

Both charges carry a possible sentence of five years in federal prison.

Bistline’s trial has been set for May 23.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Josaphine Bistline, wife of jailed AZ FLDS leader, accused of threats