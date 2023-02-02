Wife killed in Bethel murder-suicide filed protective order against husband weeks before killing

A woman killed in a murder-suicide at a home in Bethel late Tuesday night had recently filed a protective order against her husband after he allegedly threatened her life, according to court filings.

Traci Jones, 52, of Bethel was shot to death in her home on Reservoir Street late Tuesday, the night before her husband, 58-year-old Lester Jones of Danbury, was scheduled to appear in court for the protective order. Neighbors reported there was yelling going on in the area. Once officers arrived they located a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the home, according to the Bethel Police Department.

Traci Jones, died from gunshot wounds to the head and trunk, and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Lester Jones was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, he died from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide.

Lester Jones had allegedly threatened to kill Traci Jones on Jan. 14, she wrote in an application for a protective order against him filed on Jan. 17. The immediate protective order was granted on Jan. 17 and expired on Jan. 24, but another restraining order was granted at a court hearing on Jan. 24 that was set to expire on July 25. The next court appearance scheduled on the case was listed as Feb. 1 in Danbury Superior Court, according to the case file.

The order required Lester Jones to stay at least 100 yards away from Traci Jones, her residence, her children and her pets. It also required that Lester Jones did not contact her in any way, did not assault, stalk, threaten, abuse or harass her. Lester Jones allegedly did own at least one gun, according to one court filing in the application process. He was ordered to surrender all firearms and ammunition by the restraining order.

Traci Jones said she lived in “constant fear” and he allegedly threatened to hurt her, her kids, her dog, her house and her car. She said he will ruin “anything I love,” adding that he was emotionally and verbally abusive, according to the court filings. She also said he allegedly stalked her over the internet and accused her of things she never did, like cheating on him, the application said.

Story continues

“I feel during his drinking and mood swings, I am not safe,” she said in the application. “Nor my family, home and car.”

Lester Jones allegedly cornered her, screamed threats at her and spit in her face during the incident that prompted her to file for the protective order on Jan. 17.

The two also shared a birthday and Lester Jones would allegedly often tell her they “were born on the same day, we will die on the same day,” she wrote in the application.

Jones was arrested by the New York State Police on Jan. 20 and charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree aggravated harassment. He was scheduled to appear in Moreau Town Court on Jan. 25.