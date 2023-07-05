Wife of Kyiv drug dealer sentenced for revealing air defence work

Inna Voronova, singer and wife of Yurii Chernetskyi, a drug dealer from the city of Kyiv, who spread the results of the Ukrainian air defence work on social media and pleaded guilty, has received probation.

Details: The Prosecutor’s Office states that the defendant has fully admitted her guilt and made a deal with the investigation.

The name was not mentioned in the statement, but the sources of Ukrainska Pravda state it is Voronova.

The Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv approved the agreement about the guilty plea and sentenced Voronova to five years in prison, releasing her from punishment with only one year of probation.

Background:

Law enforcement officers have established the identities of six Kyiv residents who were illegally spreading information about the air defence work during the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on 16 May.

Inna Voronova shot the work of the Ukrainian air defence for Instagram stories during the large-scale attack on 16 May. Shortly after, she deleted the video and recorded an apology address.

On 31 May, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, served notice of suspicion to the bloggers, who had published the video of the results of the work of the Ukrainian air defence.

