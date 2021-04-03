The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in public donations to help her escape her 'weird' marriage

Sophia Ankel
·3 min read
Stewart Rhodes Oath Keepers
Stewart Rhodes, founder of Oath Keepers, on February 28, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Aaron C. Davis/The Washington Post via Getty Images

  • The wife of the leader of the Oath Keepers is asking for $30,000 in donations to fund their divorce.

  • The divorce of Tasha Adams and Stewart Rhodes has been pending for more than three years.

  • Adams said the current "spotlight" on her husband emboldened her to seek financial help.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The estranged wife of the leader of the far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers has launched a GoFund Me page to help pay for her divorce, BuzzFeed reported this week.

Tasha Adams, 48, is asking for $30,000 in donations to pay off overdue legal bills and hire a new attorney to complete her divorce from Stewart Rhodes, which has been pending for more than three years.

"It's certainly not easy to find a lawyer willing to go head to head against a person who is not only a graduate of Yale Law but also commands their own private army, as well as having access to a team of equally infamous attorneys surrounding him," Adams wrote on the GoFundMe. "Nonetheless, I am confident that somewhere out there is an advocate willing to be my huckleberry."

Read more: Inside Merrick Garland's bid to boost morale in the federal prosecutor's office handling the January 6th Capitol riot cases, one of the largest investigations in US history

Adams also said that she had been dropped as a client from her former law firm because she couldn't pay them. She said she had felt encouraged to ask for the funds after Rhodes and his group were thrust into the national spotlight following the deadly Capitol riots.

"For obvious reasons, I am very very hesitant to go public with this, but after a whole lot of thought, I feel I just can not move forward any other way. I am feeling a bit emboldened by the spotlight now on the STBX, and without going into specifics I'm hoping that keeps anything too crazy from happening," she wrote on the GoFundMe.

"Though I can't talk about the details of my marriage here," she wrote on her GoFundMe page, "I can tell you that it was likely about exactly what you're picturing, but probably quite a bit weirder."

Last month, the DOJ charged six people in the Oath Keepers movement in connection with the Capitol riot. Another nine people associated with the extremist group were charged with conspiracy to obstruct Congress.

Several Oath Keepers were seen providing personal security for Roger Stone and others close to Former President Donald Trump on the Capitol riots' day.

Rhodes was outside the Capitol on January 6 but did not enter it, BuzzFeed reported. However, he did exchange a phone call with someone helping to lead a group of other Oath Keepers members inside the building, prosecutors alleged last week, according to the Washington Post. Rhodes is not accused of any wrongdoing.

Rhodes, an Army veteran, founded the Oath Keepers in 2019. The organization recruits active and former military and law enforcement officers who swear an oath to uphold the US Constitution.

Adams and Rhodes, who met in Las Vegas, married in 1994 and have six children together, according to Buzzfeed News.

The fundraiser was posted five days ago and has so far raised $3,907.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Suspected driver involved in incident outside Capitol has died

    Law enforcement officials say that the suspect involved in a vehicle ramming a barrier and officers outside the U.S. Capitol has died. NBC's Monica Alba has details.

  • Investigation underway after vehicle attack at U.S. Capitol

    Law enforcement officials say the 25-year-old suspect was unknown to them prior to Friday’s deadly attack.

  • The Ever Given's crew is safe, still onboard, and is getting paid while the ship's being investigated

    The National Union of Seafarers of India told Insider that previous reports of crew members facing house arrest are exaggerated and untrue.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.

  • WGA Hints At Repercussions For Georgia’s Film Industry Over New Voter-Suppression Law

    The WGA came out today in opposition to Georgia’s new voter-suppression law, suggesting that the state’s booming film and television industry might suffer if it’s allowed to stand. Supporters of the law say it’s designed to prevent voter fraud. “The WGA and its members do not decide whether film and TV projects are produced in […]

  • Nike and FedEx haven’t paid federal income tax in three years

    Despite raking in billions, Nike, FedEx, and other public companies have paid no federal corporate income tax in the US since 2018, according to a new study.

  • Global tally of COVID cases edges closer to 130 million, as Fauci says U.S. may not need AstraZeneca vaccine

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged closer to 130 million on Friday, with the U.S. accounting for about a quarter of that total at 30.5 million, as positive vaccine news weighed against a continued rise in case numbers.

  • More than half of Americans support open access to early and absentee voting, but nearly a third disagree

    Democrats' proposals to widen access to voting in the U.S. won solid --- although not overwhelming --- support from Americans in a new survey measuring the popularity of major pieces of the sweeping legislation in Congress.

  • Did ‘Law & Order’ Just Open the Door for Benson and Stabler to Finally Hook Up?

    NBCThis post contains spoilers for Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.Reunited, and it feels so... well, not good, really. On Thursday night, Law & Order finally reunited NBC’s most beloved platonic couple: After a decade apart, Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson and Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler are back on the case. Unfortunately, it took the death of Stabler’s wife, Kathy, at the hands of a mysterious, high-level criminal to make it happen.Thursday marks the premiere of Meloni’s new Law & Order spinoff, Organized Crime. Given the magnitude of Benson and Stabler’s (Babe-ler’s?) reunion, it should come as no surprise that NBC blew the event up into a crossover event with SVU—which opened on Kathy Stabler being wheeled into an ambulance as a stunned Olivia looked on. Apparently, despite the fact that the Stablers have been living overseas, they’ve become a bombing target here in the U.S. Maybe it has something to do with Elliot’s new job?As Stabler explains, he went on a walkabout for a few years after his departure from the NYPD; he began working private security and eventually, he wound up working as an international liaison handling terrorism, sex-trafficking, and organized crime. He came to New York to testify on a case, and Kathy had tagged along. Apparently, the police placard in their rental car tipped off the bomber.Kathy initially survived the attack, but later died in the hospital of a ruptured spleen. Benson and her team are able to track down the suspected bomber, but soon enough he, too, is found dead in his cell from an overdose. The explosive appears to have been an international design.Life After ‘SVU’: Christopher Meloni on ‘They Came Together,’ Stabler, and His Famous BehindSadly for Kathy, her brush with death is mostly just a plot device to bring Benson and Stabler together (and, of course, launch Stabler’s new standalone TV gig). Benson volunteers to lead the bombing investigation, and allows her old partner to accompany her during the first interrogation, where they question a QAnon devotee. It quickly becomes clear, however, that the perpetrator in this case is someone far more sophisticated.A lot has changed since last time Stabler appeared onscreen. In his latter seasons, especially, Meloni’s character became known for his hot temper and propensity for bending the rules—qualities that have not aged well in light of recent discussions of how cop procedurals have promoted harmful ideas about policing. So as Stabler made his grand return, viewers also got a healthy dose of hand-wringing about how “good” or “bad” of a cop he might be now. “Don’t tell me, ‘We don’t do it that way anymore, please,’” Stabler tells Benson at one point. “I’ve been living out of New York, not under a rock.” Vouching for his former colleague to a newer peer, Finn insists, “End of the day, he’s a good cop.”Eventually, Stabler loses his cool over the questions: “I’m pretty sick of people judging me for who I was 12 years ago,” he says. “I was a good cop then, I’m a good cop now.”As Ayanna Bell, the organized crime officer in charge of hunting down the criminal element responsible for his wife’s apparent murderer, shoots back, “Guys who came up when you did, you guys never think you need to change your ways.”But the chief order of business in hour one of this crossover event, naturally, was addressing the distance that’s festered between Stabler and Benson in their decade apart.It’s been 10 years since Benson and Stabler worked a case together. Meloni’s last episode, the Season 12 finale, ended with Stabler shooting the daughter of a rape victim, who’d open fire in the NYPD precinct with a gun she’d purchased off the street. In subsequent episodes, Benson learned her longtime partner had resigned. The two have not spoken since.“Are you sorry for leaving, or are you sorry for walking—for not giving me the courtesy of telling me?” Benson asks. “You were the single most important person in my life. And you just... disappeared.”“I know,” Elliot replies. “I was afraid. If I heard your voice, I wouldn’t have been able to leave.”Stabler and Benson’s partnership was always, erm, shall we say... intense? That fact came up Thursday night as well, as newer squad members, including Amanda Rollins, hint at the ambiguous “thing” the pair notoriously shared. Stabler seems curious when Finn mentions Olivia’s romantic relationships, and tries to glean some information out of his old colleague—only to be told he’ll need to ask himself.At the risk of sounding crass about poor Kathy’s death, her tragic fate does prompt one, yes, very crass question: Are we finally, after all these years, going to see Stabler and Benson kiss? Pretty please?Right now, however, Stabler obviously has bigger fish to fry. Kathy’s murder case is officially out of Benson’s jurisdiction, although that’s no guarantee she’ll stand down. Stabler’s youngest son, Eli, is shattered over his mother’s death and despondent that the family will not be returning to Rome. (Sadly, NBC apparently does not have the funds to give us Law & Order Takes Tuscany.) Stabler himself, meanwhile, has already begun grilling international criminals and chasing down leads, continually referring back to a smuggling case he’d been working in Puglia. Turns out, medical supplies have become a lucrative source of money for organized crime rings during COVID times. At the root of all this, it seems, is Freddie (Dylan McDermott)—the son of a notorious mob boss named Sinatra (yes, Sinatra) whose goons were also behind the Puglia PPE smuggling. Freddie, who also goes by the name Richard Wheatley, enjoys an upper-crust existence, painting himself as a legitimate businessman. Even Sinatra seemed ready to rat his son out to Stabler—but unfortunately, Freddie got to him first and executed him on the Wonder Wheel in Coney Island. Now, the chase is afoot. It seems likely that this case will consume a good portion of Organized Crime’s premiere season, or at least provide its early narrative backbone. But once the fog clears and the gavel inevitably falls, there will be time for other, longer-simmering questions—including, yes, whether after all these years, fans might finally get to see Benson and Stabler reconcile and, eventually, smooch. For now, however, we’ll have to wait and see.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • Pakistan wins 1st ODI over South Africa off last ball

    Babar Azam's century set up Pakistan's three-wicket victory over South Africa in the first one-day international on Friday, although the tourists still needed to scramble a run off the final ball to win. The Pakistan captain hit 103 off 104 balls and his team was cruising at 186-1 at SuperSport Park after South Africa scored 273-6 in its 50 overs. Azam's dismissal sparked a slump as Pakistan lost four wickets for 17 runs, all of them to fast bowler Anrich Nortje.

  • Train hits truck that slid onto track in Taiwan, killing 51

    A train barreled into an unmanned truck that had rolled onto the track Friday in Taiwan, leaving at least 51 people dead and dozens injured in the island's deadliest rail disaster. Minutes later, the train’s lead car crashed into it, according to Railways Administration official Weng Hui-ping, just before the train entered a tunnel. The train, which was carrying more than 400 people, derailed near the Taroko Gorge scenic area on the first day of a long holiday weekend when many people were using Taiwan's extensive rail system, including many families with children.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Dinosaur-killing asteroid strike gave rise to Amazon rainforest

    The asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs gave birth to tropical rainforests, a study suggests.

  • Massachusetts adds conditions to COVID-19 comorbidity list

    Massachusetts health officials have added several health conditions to the list of ailments considered in determining if people are eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations in the current phase or the phase that begins next week.

  • Dodgers outfielder has home run called back because his teammate had no idea what was happening

    Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger hit a home run that turned into an out because his Justin Turner got confused

  • UK data show good immune response in over 80s after 2-dose Pfizer COVID-19 shot

    Some 98% of 80 to 96 year-olds who had two doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine had a strong antibody immune response, adding to evidence that it can help protect those most at risk of severe or fatal COVID-19, UK data showed on Thursday. A real-world study of 100 elderly people in Britain also found that participants who had previously been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus had a peak antibody response after just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and this response remained high after their second dose. Paul Moss and Helen Parry, respectively a professor and a clinical lecturer at Birmingham University who co-led the study, said the high levels of antibodies detected were very reassuring, particularly since the antibody response was strong right up to the oldest participants at age 96.

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey's new try

    Major League Baseball needs to find a new home for this summer's All-Star Game after announcing it would be pulled from Atlanta's Truist Park. The game was scheduled for July 13 and was to include a salute to late Braves star Hank Aaron. MLB said the tribute still will be held.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • Trevor Bauer flirts with no-hitter, gets plenty of support to win Dodgers debut

    Trevor Bauer throws a no-hitter through six innings as the Dodgers score plenty of runs to stay ahead of late Colorado Rockies surge in an 11-6 win.