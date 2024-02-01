Wife 'legally justified' in stabbing to death Alex Talcott of Durham, won't face charges

DURHAM — The wife of Alexander Talcott was "legally justified in the use of deadly force" when she stabbed him to death in self-defense in their 98 Bennett Road home last summer, according to the New Hampshire attorney general. She will not face any charges.

Talcott had cut his wife's arms with a knife in a confrontation at their home on Aug. 26, 2023, before she sprayed him with pepper spray and took the knife from him and fatally stabbed him in the neck as part of a prolonged struggle with their three children at home. The children did not witness the struggle, according to the report.

Alexander Talcott, 41, was found deceased in his 98 Bennett Road home in Durham on Saturday in what has been determined to be a homicide.

The death followed a long period of financial hardship Alexander Talcott had been hiding from his wife. He had been suicidal and his erratic behavior toward his wife had caused her to fear for her safety. She carried pepper spray to defend herself and was making plans to leave him, according to a investigative report released Thursday by Attorney General John Formella.

Alexander Talcott was active in the Republican Party and had served on Durham's Zoning Board of Adjustment and the town Economic Development Committee.

The state medical examiner's autopsy on Aug. 27 determined he died from stab wounds to his neck and the death was ruled a homicide.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: AG: Wife stabbed Durham's Alex Talcott to death, won't be charged