Wife of Lions QB Stafford has brain tumor

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford announced Wednesday she has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will undergo surgery.

Kelly Stafford said an MRI showed she has acoustic neuroma, which is a benign tumor, that is abutting her cranial nerves.

She said she had been suffering from vertigo and experiencing other unusual symptoms and had the MRI performed on the advice of the Lions' team doctor.

"All I heard was brain tumor & that they had to do surgery to take it out," Kelly Stafford wrote on social media. "So that is what we are going to do & we believe we found the best doctor to do it."

She did not announce the date of the surgery but asked for prayers.

The Stafford have three daughters, twins born in 2017 and another born last August. They met while both were students at Georgia and married in 2015.

