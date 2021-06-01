Wife of man in jail for killing a burglar at his business: ‘My heart is broken’
LaRue Bratcher, a 34-year-old Black Army veteran from Oklahoma, remains behind bars on a charge of first-degree murder more than a year after he shot and killed a white man trying to break into his marijuana grow business. With his trial date delayed until later this year, Bratcher’s family, friends and members of the Oklahoma City community are rallying behind him, saying the murder charge is unjust. “I feel like this was an injustice for the simple fact that if the roles were reversed, if this was a white person inside the facility, he would not be in this situation,” Bratcher’s wife, Vicky Bratcher, said.