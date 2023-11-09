Wife of a man shot and killed in Reeds Spring wants answers. Few are available yet.

Michael A. Ruhde was killed Saturday night in Reeds Spring, the result of a shooting the Stone County Sheriff's Office believes may have been an act of self defense.

That has yet to be officially determined.

The investigation has been given to to Greene County Sheriff's Office in Springfield, something Sheriff Jim Arnott says his investigators often do for neighboring counties.

When asked why his law enforcement agency was given the case, Arnott said that it's "not a conflict (of interest) or any issues, they just requested if we would help them by doing it."

Three days had passed before Stone County authorities informed the public Tuesday about the fatal shooting. Deputies responded to a home invasion call and said that the homeowner shot a man who had attacked him.

Few details were given in Stone County's news release, including the time of the shooting, the neighborhood of the shooting or why Greene County was asked to take over the investigation.

The shooter's name was not released because he had not been charged with a crime, which is standard protocol amid an investigation. The dead man's name was not released Tuesday, though his wife said she was notified shortly after the shooting Saturday evening.

A message to the Stone County Coroner's Office and Medical Examiner was not immediately returned Wednesday, but Ruhde's wife, Nathalie Lazart, later confirmed his identification to the News-Leader. She had three children with Ruhde, 33.

Michael Andrew Ruhde

Lazart said the incident occurred in the area of Keystone and Old Wilderness roads, "a little way's away" from Ruhde's residence. She said she hasn't also been told much about the shooting, nor the name of the person who pulled the trigger.

"(A Stone County employee) called to tell me that it was being investigated by Greene County, that there will be an autopsy report soon, and it might be months before I get full answers," Lazart said.

Lazart said she believes that her husband was suffering from depression and anxiety Saturday, didn't have a phone, and may have been seeking help before the deadly encounter.

Most of Ruhde's run-ins with the law, according to court records, came from intoxicated driving. In 2011 he pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic assault in an incident that didn't involve Lazart, which appears to be the lone violent offense on the longtime Missourian's record.

"He wouldn't just walk into someone's home," said Lazard, who said her husband had the physical markings of someone who was beaten before he was shot.

The Greene County Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigation Division said it cannot comment on the details of its active investigation.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Wife of man shot and killed in Reeds Spring wants answers