Wife of Mexico drug cartel chief El Chapo is arrested in Virginia: U.S. Justice Dep't

  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York
  • Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", arrives the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York
1 / 2

Wife of Mexico drug cartel chief El Chapo is arrested in Virginia: U.S. Justice Dep't

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Joaquin Guzman, the Mexican drug lord known as "El Chapo", exits the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the imprisoned former leader of Mexico's Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday over her alleged involvement in international drug trafficking, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's trial two years ago, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia, and is expected to appear in a federal court in Washington on Tuesday.

Coronel was charged in a one-count complaint with conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines for unlawful importation into the United States, the Justice Department said.

A lawyer for Coronel could not immediately be identified.

Guzman was convicted in February 2019 of trafficking tons of drugs and engaging in multiple murder conspiracies as a top leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, one of Mexico's largest, most violent drug trafficking organizations.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil jumps almost 4% as output slow to recover from Texas storms

    Oil prices rose nearly 4% on Monday, boosted by the expected slow return of U.S. crude output after last week's deep freeze in Texas shut in production. U.S. producers shut anywhere from 2 million to 4 million barrels per day of oil output due to cold weather in Texas and other oil producing states, and the unusually cold conditions may have damaged installations that could keep output offline longer than expected. The U.S. benchmark crude contract for March delivery expires on Monday, and the more widely-traded April contract was up $2.44, or 4.1%, at 61.70 a barrel.

  • Oil producers eye long road to recovery as Texas begins to thaw

    Shale oil producers in the southern United States could take at least two weeks to restart the more than 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude output that shut down because of cold weather, as frozen pipes and power supply interruptions slow their recovery, sources said. The winter storm that gripped Texas and much of the country over the past week forced the biggest ever weather-related shutdown in the Permian Basin, cutting 2 to 4 million bpd from nationwide oil output and hitting the roughly 5 million barrels produced each day from top shale producing state Texas especially hard. The shut in oil production represents 2% to 4% of global supply, so a slow recovery would tighten worldwide crude markets and may bolster prices that already hit a one-year peak earlier this week.

  • Hundreds Rally Against Anti-Asian Attacks in California, New York

    Protesters gathered in Los Angeles and New York City on Saturday to denounce the escalating number of violent incidents against Asian Americans in the country. Organized by Stand For Asians Solidarity, an informal ad hoc committee, the Los Angeles rally was held at the State Historic Park adjacent to Chinatown. The protest was reportedly conceived in response to the death of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old Thai immigrant who was shoved to his death in San Francisco last month.

  • K.J. Wright wants to stay in Seattle, but won’t take a hometown discount

    Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright has been saying all offseason that he’d like to stay in Seattle after he hits free agency next month. But he’d also like to get paid what he’s worth. Wright told Jim Rome that finishing his career where he started it 10 years ago would be a storybook ending. “That would [more]

  • Expect rotation into EV, battery stocks: Kramer

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Monday as climbing Treasury yields and prospects of rising inflation triggered valuation concerns, hitting shares of high-flying growth companies.

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • Biden news - live: Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • 14-year-old accused of killing sister while parents were asleep, Pennsylvania cops say

    Police say the girl called 911 and said she’d killed her older sister.

  • GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says he is 'considering' Trump impeachment after Capitol riot

    Rep. Peter Meijer said he was "strongly considering" voting to impeach President Trump after a deadly pro-Trump riot disrupted the Capitol.

  • Kim Kardashian's brand sent free shapewear to a TikToker whose SKIMS review went viral, but the customer still isn't impressed

    After Adriana Barich made a TikTok reviewing SKIMS briefs, the brand messaged her on Instagram and offered to send her more products in a bigger size.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.

  • Trump Condemns Investigation into Tax Records: ‘Fascism, not Justice’

    Former president Donald Trump on Monday decried the Supreme Court’s decision not to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York prosecutor, condemning investigations by progressive officials into their political opponents as “fascism, not justice.” Trump had repeatedly argued that the subpoena issued by Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance, which includes documents from January 2011 to August 2019, was overbroad and issued in bad faith. The documents from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars, relate to the Trump Organization’s employment of Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen and a hush money payment Cohen allegedly made to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump called the investigation a “continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.” “Whether it was the never ending $32 million Mueller hoax, which already investigated everything that could possibly be investigated, ‘Russia Russia Russia,’ where there was a finding of ‘No Collusion,’ or two ridiculous ‘Crazy Nancy’ inspired impeachment attempts where I was found NOT GUILTY. It just never ends!” Trump said in a statement. “So now, for more than two years, New York City has been looking at almost every transaction I’ve ever done, including seeking tax returns which were done by among the biggest and most prestigious law and accounting firms in the U.S.,” he said, adding that “the Tea Party was treated far better by the IRS than Donald Trump.” Trump rebuked the Supreme Court which he said “never should have let this ‘fishing expedition happen,'” and also claimed the investigation was politically motivated, as it is being carried out in a “Democrat location.” “The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs — who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon — is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” he said. “That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent.” “That’s fascism, not justice — and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it,” Trump said. While Trump’s personal lawyers may choose to fight their appeal in the case, the release of the documents by Mazars effectively ends the dispute, which began last July when the Supreme Court voted 7–2 to reject Trump’s claims of immunity from a state criminal subpoena seeking his tax returns. Vance celebrated the ruling on Monday, which was issued without comment or noted dissent, saying in a tweet, “The work continues.”

  • Democrats want to enact a new stimulus package within weeks. Here's the possible calendar for passage of $1,400 direct payments.

    Final passage of the Biden stimulus could occur in early March, before the expiration of enhanced unemployment insurance for jobless Americans.

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Sen. Ted Cruz questions AG nominee Merrick Garland. After Mexico trip, should he quarantine?

    Sen. Ted Cruz is will question attorney general nominee Merrick Garland in person. He's tested negative for COVID twice since returning from Mexico.

  • ‘Most attendees want him dead’: Pence’s decision to skip CPAC backed by his supporters

    Annual conference, which will feature Donald Trump, comes weeks after Capitol riot

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’ after Supreme Court orders father to hand over tax returns

    43 year-old criticises decision and says ‘this wouldn't fly if a conservative attorney did this to a liberal politician’

  • Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

    The View/ABCMeghan McCain, who may have been reading too many Ben Shapiro tweets Monday morning, embarked on one of her signature rants during which she both complained about not getting a COVID-19 vaccine yet—despite her position as a co-host of very important daytime talk show The View—and called on President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci and replace him with someone who actually “does understand science.”She began by sharing a clip of Fauci on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend resisting Dana Bash’s plea to give concrete advice to vaccinated grandparents about how to visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. “There will be recommendations coming out. I don’t want to be making a recommendation now on public TV,” he said. “I would want to sit down with the team and take a look at that.”“So I was very frustrated when I saw this clip,” McCain said, explaining she has “respect” for the pandemic that has now taken more than half a million American lives and doesn’t mean to “downplay” the tragedy. “That being said, next week it will be a year since we left the studio and I have been very responsible in many different ways as so many Americans have been,” she continued. “And the fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me that if I get the vaccine, if I’ll be able to have dinner with my family.”“It's terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, comparing the U.S. response to a billboard from Israel she saw online—“Get a shot, take a shot”—that promised people they could go to bars with their friends after getting vaccinated.Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Go at It Over American ‘Enemy’ Ted Cruz“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” the 36-year-old pundit said. “I want to get it. If you call me at three o’clock in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”“I want to be responsible and obviously wait my turn,” she continued, “but this rollout has been a disaster. And I understand President Trump can take much of the blame, but now we’re in the Biden administration and I, for one, would like something to look forward to and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years until everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it.“So I’m over Dr. Fauci,” McCain declared. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”It’s one thing to criticize the Biden administration’s messaging around vaccines, but for McCain to suggest that Fauci doesn’t “understand science” was clearly beyond the pale for moderator Whoopi Goldberg, who talked over her co-host and threw to commercial as she explained, “I know what I’m saying is controversial, I really do. But I’m not a phony and I’m not going to come on air and say something different than what I’m saying privately.”Comedian Colin Quinn: Why I’m ‘Actually Glad’ I Got COVIDRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Justice Department ‘became an arm of the White House’: Bill Barr slammed during Merrick Garland confirmation hearing

    As attorney general, Mr Barr was one of the most loyal members of Mr Trump’s administration until his last month in office