Wife of music executive killed in home invasion

Ben Affleck opened up about his rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez in a new interview, calling their reunion "beautiful." "I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck, 49, told the Wall Street Journal about how he got back together with Lopez, whom he dated and was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. Affleck seemingly indicated that he and Lopez, dubbed "Bennifer" by the press during their high-profile, early-aughts romance, are taking a different approach to their relationship this time around and keeping things more private.