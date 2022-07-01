Wife Of NBA Player Miles Bridges Shares Graphic Details About Alleged Abuse

Mychelle Johnson, the wife of NBA veteran Miles Bridges, went to social media to publicly speak about the domestic abuse allegations she made against her husband. Johnson, who posted graphic images of injuries she sustained, said she “can’t be silent anymore.”

“I’ve allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won’t allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I’m not,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I won’t allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person.”

The public statement comes two days after Bridges was arrested and charged with domestic violence, Yahoo Sports reports. Johnson said she sustained a fractured nose, a fractured wrist, a torn eardrum and torn muscles in her neck as a result of being choked.

“It’s truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I’ve always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it’s time I stand up for myself,” she wrote. “I won’t be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone’s ‘image.’”

The photos posted to Johnson’s Instagram page reveal severe injuries on her face, hands, neck, back, arms and legs. She also posted a medical report which described Johnson as an “adult victim of physical abuse by a male partner.”

A video included in Johnson’s post shows her son having a conversation with an unnamed woman on a video call.

“Daddy choked mommy,” the boy told the woman, adding that he told his father “to be nice.”

Bridges, who has been playing for the Charlotte Hornets, became a restricted free agent this offseason. He was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on Wednesday, CNN reports.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges. We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement, according to CNN.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said Bridges was “arrested for a felony violation of 273.5(a) Penal Code, Intimate Partner Violence with Injury” related to a June 27 incident.

Bridges’ bail was set at about $130,000. The NBA forward has since been released.