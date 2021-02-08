Wife: No signs of torture on body of slain Hezbollah critic

  • German Monika Borgmann, wife of Lokman Slim, a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim political party, which has an armed wing of the same name, who was killed Thursday, speaks during an interview at her house in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends how to push for an international investigation into her husband's murder. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • German Monika Borgmann, wife of Lokman Slim, a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim political party, which has an armed wing of the same name, who was killed Thursday, speaks during an interview at her house in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends how to push for an international investigation into her husband's murder. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • German Monika Borgmann, wife of Lokman Slim, a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim political party, which has an armed wing of the same name, who was killed Thursday, speaks during an interview at her house in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends how to push for an international investigation into her husband's murder. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • German Monika Borgmann, wife of Lokman Slim, a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim political party, which has an armed wing of the same name, who was killed Thursday, speaks with the Slim family lawyer, Moussa Khoury, at her house in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends how to push for an international investigation into her husband's murder. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
1 / 4

Lebanon Activist

German Monika Borgmann, wife of Lokman Slim, a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of Hezbollah, the Lebanese Shiite Muslim political party, which has an armed wing of the same name, who was killed Thursday, speaks during an interview at her house in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends how to push for an international investigation into her husband's murder. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SARAH EL DEEB
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIRUT (AP) — An independent autopsy revealed no signs of torture on the body of a well-known Lebanese publisher and vocal critic of the Shiite militant Hezbollah group shot dead in his car last week, his wife said Monday.

Lokman Slim, a 58-year-old political activist and commentator, was found dead with six bullets in his body Thursday on a deserted rural road in the country's south. He was visiting friends there and was due back in Beirut late Wednesday when his family reported him missing.

Slim's family has expressed skepticism that a national investigation would lead to those who killed him, citing a history of unresolved assassinations and political crimes in Lebanon. They hired a private forensic pathologist to carry out their own examination of Slim's body.

Monika Borgmann, Slim's German wife who also has Lebanese citizenship, said a private autopsy was necessary to get all the needed information.

There was speculation in Arab media that Slim may have been tortured before he was shot. The circumstances of his killing remain unclear and Borgmann said a full autopsy report wasn't yet ready.

Borgmann has called for an international investigation, saying she has suspicions but no proof that his killers were members or supporters of Hezbollah.

“It is very clear who his enemies are," Borgmann told The Associated Press in an interview Monday. “It is mainly Hezbollah but for me it is not enough to say we know his enemies and that is it."

“I really want to find out. I want to know why. I want to know who and I want an international investigation,” she said.

Borgmann said she is discussing with lawyers and friends ways to push for an international investigation, joining other Lebanese calling for similar investigations into other unsolved crimes. As a German citizen, she said, she is also looking into whether she can launch an investigation in Germany.

Hezbollah condemned Slim’s killing, calling for a swift investigation and urging security agencies to combat crimes it said have spread around Lebanon. Hezbollah said such assassinations have been “exploited politically and by the media at the expense of security and domestic stability” — a jab at their accusers.

Perpetrators of political violence or corruption are almost never identified or prosecuted in Lebanon.

An investigation into a massive explosion in Beirut port last August has barely gotten off the ground and was stalled because of political pushback from powerful officials who were charged with negligence. This has also raised calls for an international probe into the explosion that killed 211 people.

“No local investigation has brought any justice,” Borgmann said. “This cold-blooded murder will not pass like this. I will do whatever I can.”

Slim’s killing led to international condemnation and calls for a swift investigation.

On Monday, U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea met with Lebanon’s caretaker Justice Minister to discuss the investigation into Slim’s killing and the need to hold those responsible accountable, the U.S. Embassy said without elaborating.

Slim and Borgmann, a couple of 20 years, documented stories of disappeared, prisons and national trauma in Lebanon and Syria, producing films, art shows and keeping an elaborate archive of Lebanese and Shiite history.

Slim, a Shiite, was a harsh critic of Hezbollah’s grip on power in Lebanon and its alliance with Iran. He campaigned for more representation in Lebanese politics but to his critics, mostly Hezbollah supporters, Slim was a traitor who invited Israel’s intervention or military operations in Lebanon.

Slim had reported receiving threats before, including having posters calling him a Zionist pinned to the walls of his home in a southern suburb of Beirut, Hezbollah's base in the capital.

“I can’t tell you why he was killed now ... (that is) another reason why I would like to see an international investigation,” Borgmann said, sitting in the garden of Slim’s family home. The dwelling also houses the research and documentation center the couple founded together in 2005.

Borgmann said she has no plans to leave the country and will continue the work she and Slim did together to preserve Lebanon’s history and memory.

Borgmann said she was saddened but also angered by her husband's killing. “It is in the end ... the anger which helps me to move forward,” she said.

A memorial and burial ceremony were planned for Thursday in the family home where Slim was born and which he refused to leave even after Hezbollah set up its headquarters in the neighborhood.

Latest Stories

  • Couple With 2-Year-Old Child Shot, Robbed in Downtown LA in Broad Daylight

    A man sustained a gunshot wound and a laceration to his head after a brutal encounter with robbers in downtown Los Angeles last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred near 7th and Hill Streets after 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. In the surveillance video, one of the suspects grapples with the father and slams his body on the hood of the suspects' vehicle.

  • White House press secretary not aware of Trump request for intelligence briefing

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday she was not aware of any request from Donald Trump for an intelligence breifing, but reaffirmed that President Joe Biden would allow intelligence officials to make the decision on whether to grant access to them for the former Republican President. "If at any point the former president requests a briefing, so that is not currently applicable, but if he should request a briefing, (President Joe Biden) leaves it to (his intelligence team) to make a determination," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Monday.

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for string of beheadings in Syrian camp

    Twenty people were killed in a Syrian displacement camp in January – including 10 who were beheaded – with guards suspecting Islamic State sleeper cells of the executions, according to a research group based in northeast Syria. The 20 Iraqis and Syrians killed in Al-Hol camp in January included a guard from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that maintains the detention facility, according to The Rojava Information Centre, which estimated 35 people were killed in the camp in all of 2020. Camp authorities, who struggle to impose security even around the camp perimeter, believe most of the deaths were the work of Islamic State assassins active inside Al-Hol. “The details of the assailants are unknown, most of the executions take place at night in the victims' tent or shelter,” said Charles Flynn, a researcher with the RIC. “Not all killings can be [attributed] to ISIS, as some deaths in the past have been related to feuds or disagreements in the camps,” he added. Among the most grisly of the recent killings at Al-Hol, an Iraqi elder was reportedly publicly beheaded in the camp on January 16. “The victim's head was completely removed,” said Mr Flynn, who reviewed photos of the incident. Local media reports suggest the slain guard was part of a security detail that was fired upon during a raid by unknown shooters inside the camp on January 8. A second guard was reportedly wounded in the attack. The RIC said local media reports and SDF statements formed the basis of its tally, which was partly corroborated by the United Nations, which warned of the deteriorating situation at Al-Hol on January 16 after receiving reports of 12 murders there since the start of the year. “The disturbing events indicate an increasingly untenable security environment at Al Hol,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and the regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi, said in a joint statement at the time. Al-Hol is the largest displacement camp in Syria, holding almost 62,000 residents in squalid conditions near the Iraqi border. Women and children make up more than 80 percent of the population in the camp, where aid agencies say hunger and disease are rife amid a lack of clean water and healthcare. Most of the inhabitants arrived in the camp in early 2020 after fleeing the final fighting between the Western-backed SDF and IS fighters around the terrorist group’s last sliver of territory at the town of Baghouz on the Euphrates River. As well as Iraqi and Syrians there are reportedly 8,705 third country nationals in Al-Hol, mostly from former Soviet central Asian states. In the past year, many Westerners – including high profile IS supporters such as the Halane twins from Manchester – have been moved from Al-Hol to the much smaller Roj camp, where security is stronger and living conditions are reportedly better. Killings in Al-Hol have increased over the past year since IS supporters were able to smuggle firearms into the camp, according to Elizabeth Tsurkov, a non-resident fellow with the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy. “The SDF's grip on the camp is clearly limited – smuggling of people and banned goods such as weapons, and smuggling of phones into the foreigners' annex, continue apace,” she said. The Kurdish-led SDF acknowledges that it has struggled to limit trafficking and has warned repeatedly of the deteriorating conditions, calling on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens. “Efforts are being made to control the camp,” it said in a January statement calling for greater support from the international community. On Monday, a group of United Nations human rights experts sent letters to the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in Al-Hol and Roj camps calling on them to repatriate their citizens. “Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international law, with no effective remedy at their disposal. An unknown number have already died because of their conditions of detention,” the experts said. “States have a primary responsibility to act with due diligence and take positive steps and effective measures to protect individuals in vulnerable situations, notably women and children, located outside of their territory where they are at risk of serious human rights violations or abuses, where States’ actions or omissions can positively impact on these individuals’ human rights,” they wrote. Meanwhile, the killings in Al-Hol have continued. On Monday, the SDF reported that a 27-year-old Iraqi man and a 20-year-old Syrian man were the latest victims. “Assassinations continue in the camp,” the SDF said on Twitter.

  • Australian leader dismisses reports of China-built city

    The Australian prime minister on Monday dismissed as “speculative” reports that a Chinese company plans to build a new industrial island city near Australia’s porous sea border with Papua New Guinea. Hong Kong-registered WYW Holding Ltd. plans to build a $30 billion city that includes a seaport and industrial area on Daru Island in the Torres Strait, Australian media have reported. The reports cite company letters to the Papua New Guinea government from April last year.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • CBO: $15 minimum wage would increase unemployment but lift 900,000 out of poverty

    An analysis by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released Monday found that the $15 federal minimum wage bill proposed by Democrats would cut jobs for 1.4 million workers by 2025, but lift 900,000 people out of poverty. Why it matters: President Biden included a proposal to increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour in his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan, but it's facing resistance from moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Biden said over the weekend that he does not expect the provision to survive negotiations, but that he'll push for it in a separate bill. Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here."No one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you’re making less than $15 an hour, you’re living below the poverty wage," Biden said.Details... The CBO report found that a $15 minimum wage phase in by June 2025, as proposed by Democrats, would have the following effects:Increase the cumulative budget deficit over the 2021–2031 period by $54 billion.Drive prices higher for goods and services — "stemming from the higher wages of workers paid at or near the minimum wage."Increase wages for 17 million workers who currently make under $15 an hour, as well as 10 million workers whose wages would otherwise be slightly above that wage rate.The cumulative pay of affected people would "increase, on net, by $333 billion."That net increase would come from "higher pay ($509 billion) for people who were employed at higher hourly wages under the bill, offset by lower pay ($175 billion) because of reduced employment under the bill," the report adds. Context: The Congressional Budget Office is a non-partisan federal agency that analyzes the effects of proposed fiscal policies. What they're saying: Senate Budget Committee chairman Bernie Sanders wrote in response on Monday, "I find it hard to understand how the CBO concluded that raising the minimum wage would increase the deficit by $54 billion. Two years ago, CBO concluded that a $15 minimum wage would increase the deficit by less than $1 million over ten years.""The good news, however, is that from a Byrd Rule perspective, the CBO has demonstrated that increasing the minimum wage would have a direct and substantial impact on the federal budget," he added."What that means is that we can clearly raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour under the rules of reconciliation."Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”

  • Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Army Taps Fort Riley Combat Aviation Brigade for Deployment to Europe, Africa Region

    The 1st Infantry Division's CAB will replace the 101st Airborne Division's CAB in April.

  • DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert

    Two children kidnapped during a carjacking while their father was on a DoorDash delivery run in San Francisco are now safe in their home on Sunday, authorities said. An officer found the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl inside their father’s Honda Odyssey minivan that was stolen on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, ABC7 News reported. “Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang. He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside.

  • Biden said Trump's handling of COVID-19 was 'even more dire than we thought' after finding insufficient vaccine supplies

    The Trump administration had indicated there were a lot more vaccines available than really existed, Biden said in his interview with CBS News.

  • Democrats to unveil $3,000 direct cash payments to families with children

    Democrats will introduce a proposal attached to the next stimulus package that would provide $3,000-per-child direct payments in certain households.Why it matters: The new legislation, led by Ways and Means chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.), comes shortly after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) introduced a similar proposal, lending bipartisan support to expanding cash benefits for families with children.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.The Biden Administration has reviewed and supports the proposal, according to the Washington Post who first reported the plan. The legislative proposal, reviewed by Axios, will be revealed Monday along with other Ways and Means provisions. The IRS would begin depositing payments into bank accounts July 1.The payments would come in monthly installments.Qualifying household incomes would be based on the previous year with lower payouts for individuals making $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for those filing jointly.Eligible households with children 17 to 6 could receive payments of $3,000 for each child and $3,600 for children under 6.What they're saying: “The pandemic is driving families deeper and deeper into poverty, and it’s devastating, Rep. Ritchie Neal (D-Mass.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. "We are making the Child Tax Credit more generous, more accessible, and by paying it out monthly, this money is going to be the difference in a roof over someone’s head or food on their table," he said.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death. William Jeffrey West, 47, will get credit for the three years he has spent in jail since his arrest in the death of Kathleen Dawn West, 42, news outlets reported. Kat West was found dead in January 2018 along the street in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham.

  • Buckingham Palace denies Queen blocked law which would have forced her to disclose her shareholdings

    Buckingham Palace has insisted the Queen has never tried to block legislation, after newly unearthed memos suggested her personal lawyer lobbied the government to change a draft law that would have disclosed details of her private share dealings. Documents from the National Archives revealed a series of meetings between her lawyer, Matthew Farrer, and senior civil servants in 1973 after Edward Heath's government proposed legislation that would have made company shareholdings more transparent. A report in The Guardian claims the Queen was made aware of the draft law through the enactment of Queen's Consent, when the monarch is informed of legislation that could affect the private interests of the Crown. Documents suggest that in Nov 1973, after becoming aware of a bill that would potentially expose the "embarrassing" extent of her share holdings, the Queen dispatched Mr Farrer to press the government to make changes. The government inserted a clause into the draft legislation granting the power to exempt companies used by "heads of state" from transparency measures. But further correspondence suggested unhappiness at that compromise because it would still make it obvious what investments the Queen held.

  • Texas pastors under fire for referring to Kamala Harris as racist trope

    ‘What if something happens to [Biden], and Jezebel has to take over?’ wondered one from the pulpit. ‘Jezebel Harris? Two white pastors in Texas are under fire for reportedly calling Vice President Kamala Harris a “jezebel” from their pulpits.

  • Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

    One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think." In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects. By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates. Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. "We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutTrump's impeachment lawyer specializes in medical malpractice and 'people falsely accused in Me Too cases'

  • UK calls for reset with EU and 'refinement' of Brexit deal

    Britain called on Monday for a reset in relations with the European Union and a refinement of a Brexit deal covering trade with Northern Ireland, saying trust was eroded when Brussels attempted to restrict COVID-19 vaccine supplies. Relations between Brussels and London strained by years of bruising Brexit talks took a turn for the worse last month when the EU threatened to use emergency measures to stop coronavirus vaccines going from the bloc into Northern Ireland. To avoid creating a hard border on the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland remained within the EU's single market for goods under the Brexit deal, effectively creating a frontier within the United Kingdom.