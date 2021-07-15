Wife of Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins arrested on domestic assault charge

Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Dwayne Haskins was injured by his wife in a domestic violence incident at a Las Vegas hotel, police said.

Haskins and his wife, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, were staying at the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino during a visit to Las Vegas on July 3 when she punched him in the face, according to a police report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Court records confirm that Gondrezick-Haskins was charged with battery which constitutes domestic violence with substantial bodily harm.

The couple were staying in Las Vegas, and they were going to different events that night with their friends, police quoted Haskins as saying. He was going to a nightclub, and his wife was supposed to go to a "Magic Mike" show with a different group, the police report said.

Gondrezick-Haskins was upset with Haskins because he was supposed to wait for everyone to return to the hotel before going to the nightclub, he was quoted as saying. Police said Haskins told them that they began to argue but that he does not remember how he was hit in the mouth.

When paramedics arrived, however, Haskins told a medic that his wife punched him in the face, the police report said. It said he also told a hotel security member that "I want her out of my room, she hit me and cut my lip open."

Police said Gondrezick-Haskins told them that she had been frustrated with her husband because she had been locked out of their room for two hours. She said that because her name was not on the booking, she was unable to get in and did not have a room in which to get ready for the evening out, according to the report.

Gondrezick-Haskins alleged that her husband got into a fight with another friend and that she fell to the floor, hitting her head, when she tried to intervene. She said she could not remember whether anyone battered her, although she said she had bruises on her legs and complained of head and neck pain, the report said.

"During the interview, Kalabrya was given several opportunities to be truthful about what occurred," the police report said. "She appeared to with hold information, but she would not provide any more detail."

Two witnesses offered statements to police, saying that the couple were arguing and that one saw them shoving and pushing before falling to the ground. An unidentified male, possibly a friend of Haskins, went into the room and exited, the witness said.

Haskins suffered a cut lip and lost a tooth and was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

"The victim's lip required stitches, which was substantial in nature," the report said. "Dwayne's mouth appeared swollen and bruised and would most certainly require dental work to repair his teeth."

A representative for Haskins did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Thursday. The Steelers also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No attorney was listed in Gondrezick-Haskins' court records, and her contact information could not be found through a public records search.

Haskins was signed by the Steelers in January as a backup quarterback after two seasons with the Washington Football Team.