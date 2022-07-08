Wife pleads guilty in deadly Ogden crash

UPDATE (July 7, 2022): One year after an Ogden man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Colby Street in Ogden, his wife admitted that she caused the crash in state Supreme Court.

Jennie Clark, now 43, pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the early morning crash that killed her husband Matthew Clark, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Jennie Clark faces 18 to 23 years in state prison, a term that will be set by state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. when she is sentenced on Oct. 3.

Jennie Clark was driving her family home from a gathering on Colby Street just after midnight on July 4, as she and her husband argued. She drove her minivan off the road and into a telephone pole on the side of Colby Street, instantly killing Matthew Clark, who was the front-seat passenger, according to Ogden police. Three children in the vehicle were not injured. Police determined that Jennie Clark was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

"Jennie Clark’s actions that caused the death of Matthew Clark showed no regard for the life of her husband and the safety of her children,” said Amanda Balling, an assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case with ADA Janna Koch. “This was a completely avoidable tragedy and unfortunately three children have lost their father. I hope the family is able to find some solace with this outcome and can continue to heal from this tragedy.”

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said that she was satisfied that Jennie Clark "has taken accountability for her horrific actions. This plea will ensure that her three young children will be spared from the further trauma of testifying against their mother in court."

ORIGINAL STORY (July 7, 2021): An Ogden couple was arguing as the minivan they were in sped down Colby Street in Ogden early Sunday morning, moments before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, killing one passenger.

Jennie Ann Clark was westbound on Colby Street just after midnight, when she veered across oncoming traffic and into a utility pole, shearing off the pole. Part of the pole landed inside of the minivan, instantly killing Clark's husband Matthew Clark, who was the front-seat passenger, according to Ogden police.

According to court documents, one of the couple's three children recorded the argument on a mobile phone.

The three children, all under age of 16, were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but were not injured and were released to relatives, according to Ogden police. Jennie Clark suffered minor injuries.

Court documents allege that Jennie Clark, 42, was "driving at a high rate of speed, in an intoxicated condition and while having an argument with her husband."

On Tuesday, Jennie Clark pleaded not guilty to numerous felony charges, including one count of second-degree murder. She is being held at the Monroe County Jail without bail.

Ogden Police Chief Chris Mears said that the murder charge is based on a subsection of the state penal law that involves "circumstances evincing a depraved indifference to human life," he said. The law allows the charge when someone is accused of intentionally or recklessly causing another person's death.

Jennie Clark is also charged with three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated and one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, all felonies. She was also charged with reckless driving, driving while intoxicated and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors, as well as numerous traffic infractions.

Additional charges may be pending, Jennie Clark is scheduled to return to Ogden Town Court for a preliminary hearing Thursday afternoon.

While a murder charge is not unheard of following a fatal car crash, it is not common.

Earlier this year, however, a Rochester woman accused of intentionally running down a man on Highland Avenue in Brighton was charged with second-degree murder.

Angelina Griffin, 24, is accused of speeding down the road and intentionally striking Omar Coker, 34, after a gunpoint robbery at a nearby apartment complex.

Brighton Police Chief David Catholdi said officers believe that Griffin sped after and intentionally drove into Coker "as retribution for a robbery that just occurred."

In another alcohol-fueled argument, a Mount Morris man in June 2017 was arguing with a group of people and plowed his car onto a Lyell Avenue sidewalk to try to run over one of the men involved in the confrontation. Instead, he drove onto a nearby neighbor's lawn, hitting 3-year-old Amir Pallet, who was killed.

The driver, Frank Cassata, was convicted of second-degree murder, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an incident that caused a death, and drunken driving and is currently serving a prison term of 25 years to life.

Includes reporting by staff writer Will Cleveland

