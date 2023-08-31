Wife of police officer who died after being hit by train pays tribute to ‘wonderful man’

Sgt Graham Saville and his wife Joanne - Facebook

The wife of a police officer who was hit by a train last week while trying to save a member of the public has paid tribute to “a wonderful man” who made “the ultimate sacrifice”.

Sgt Graham Saville, a 46-year-old Nottinghamshire Police response officer based in Newark, suffered serious injuries in the incident at Balderton, near Newark-on-Trent, at around 7pm on Aug 24.

He had been called to help a distressed 29-year-old man who was on the East Coast Main Line.

The man was electrocuted but survived. Sgt Saville, a married father of two who was the uncle of Joe Worrall, the Nottingham Forest captain, was hit by a train and died in hospital on Wednesday.

Joanne Saville said on Thursday: “Graham was a wonderful man. He was laid back, funny, silly and adventurous – he lived life to the full. He loved his job and joined the police to do something worthwhile and to make a difference.

“Ultimately, his desire to help others has led to him making the ultimate sacrifice. We are devastated. The outpouring of love from all those who knew him is testament to the amazing person he was. We are so lucky to have loved him.”

Tributes to Sgt Graham Saville outside Newark police station in Nottinghamshire - Ewan Somerville

Sir Mark Rowley, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, said Sgt Saville began his policing career in London, serving as a special constable before transferring to the regular service and working across neighbourhood teams and response.

He said the tragedy of his death was “one of the darkest and most sobering moments, which brings into focus the outstanding dedication and bravery officers show each day”.

Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, said it was “testament to his bravery that he died in the line of duty”, adding that it is a “terrible reminder of the work the police do every day to keep us safe”.

A book of condolence has been launched on the Nottinghamshire Police website, while a former policeman who lives close to the scene has raised more than £100,000 through a crowdfunder.

Network Rail declined to comment, but has drafted in a trespass and vandalism patrol van at the engineer gate near to where the incident happened.

