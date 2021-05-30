Wife questions inconclusive pedestrian death investigation by Santa Fe police

May 30—This is how Patrice Ross learned of her husband's death: She dialed his cellphone, and someone else answered the call.

"I heard the ambulance in the background, and they hung up on me," she said. "I called the police and they said, 'This is an emergency. Hang up and call 911,' so I called my sister back and said, 'I think Paul's been hit by a car.' "

Paul Ross, 71, was fatally struck by a vehicle in the early afternoon March 26 while crossing St. Michael's Drive at Galisteo Street on foot. He had been out walking and tried to pick up his wife's prescription from Del Norte Pharmacy. The medication wasn't ready, so he headed home.

He never made it.

He died nine days after his wife's 63rd birthday and weeks before their 18th wedding anniversary.

Paul Ross was hit by a red Honda Pilot SUV driven by 60-year-old Christopher Griego at 12:28 p.m., according to police reports. He was pronounced dead at 12:54 p.m., but witnesses who arrived at the scene before emergency medical responders said they could not feel a pulse.

No charges have been filed against Griego.

Patrice Ross is still seeking closure and accountability in her husband's death.

"I know my husband," she said in a recent interview. "He would not have walked across the street without a signal."

Santa Fe police conducted a monthlong investigation, which ultimately was inconclusive. In a final report, an investigator wrote:

"I am unable to show Christopher Griego was distracted while driving ... or that he was trying to beat the traffic light at the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Galisteo Street. I cannot conclude that Paul Ross had started to cross the intersection before he was supposed to cross. I am also unable to show that a possible combination of Christopher's and Paul's actions led to the motor vehicle crash."

Patrice Ross and her attorney, Rick Sandoval, believe the assessment was wrong, and they question the rigor of the investigation.

Sandoval believes Griego should have received at least a traffic citation.

"There's no evidence of braking," Sandoval said. "You have a high-speed impact with a pedestrian that results in death. You have an admission from the driver that he didn't see him. I think there's actually enough for more serious charges, but right now, nothing is being done, and that is unacceptable."

The attorney thinks officers should have requested a search warrant for Griego's phone.

But Santa Fe police Capt. Anthony Tapia said there was not enough evidence to support a search.

"If we didn't have any articulable facts that we could say, 'We believe he was on his phone and distracted driving,' " a judge is not going to authorize a search warrant, Tapia said. "And in this case, there was no indication, no witnesses, no statements that would have indicated that he was on his phone."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said her office was never approached about a search warrant, likely because the investigating officer did not have enough evidence to pursue a charge of vehicular homicide.

Griego declined to comment on the crash and would not provide the name or number of his attorney.

Paul Ross was at least the third pedestrian killed on St. Michael's Drive since 2017 and the second person involved in a pedestrian collision in Santa Fe that week in March.

He and his wife had been walking together regularly since the pandemic started in early 2020, Patrice Ross said. Daily walks were a routine she had developed after becoming sober nine years ago. When her husband joined to help ease his chronic back pain, they enjoyed walking for miles together, she said.

"He would get up early and he would go for a walk, and then he would come back and we'd walk some more," she said. "He would come back, and after my meetings we would go walk again, so he was walking about 25,000 steps a day."

They often took the route Paul Ross was walking the day he was killed, starting from the Rail Trail near their home on Thomas Avenue. They would walk under St. Francis Drive and north toward St. Michael's, she said.

Normally, Siringo Road and St. Michael's were the only streets they would cross.

Patrice Ross said husband had been a dealer at Sandia Casino since 2005 and always showed up an hour early for work. Everyone who met him loved him, she added. She described him as a wonderful father with a strong love of music, hiking, traveling and spending time with friends and family.

He loved walking with her.

She stayed home March 26 while he walked to the pharmacy. After a while, she said, she felt something was wrong.

She tried to call her husband.

When an unfamiliar voice answered and she heard the sound of the ambulance in the background, she grew concerned. She called 911 and then hurried to the scene of the crash.

In all her years of walking, Patrice Ross said, she often sees people driving while distracted — running through stop signs, texting on their cellphones or even putting on makeup.

"They don't pay attention. They don't care about pedestrians," she said. "If they see you and you want to cross the street, they won't stop for you. It's a really selfish world."

Police reports say the force of the impact from Griego's vehicle caused Paul Ross' shoes to be thrown from his body.

There were no skid marks or other signs of braking, the reports say.

"What's incredibly frustrating in this case is that there's no evidence whatsoever that the driver saw Paul before the impact or attempted to brake as he described to the officer," Sandoval said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy Paul Ross had left showed him standing at the intersection and then beginning to cross before getting hit by the red SUV, according to reports. However, the footage does not show the color of the traffic light or whether the walk symbol indicated he had the right of way.

A number of witnesses saw Griego hit Ross, but none could remember what color the light was at the time.

One witness who was stopped on Galisteo Street told police she thought Griego was going to flee, so she pulled her car in front of his to prevent that.

When Griego spoke with officers at the scene, he told them he had been driving to the Smith's grocery store at a speed of about 45 mph. He never saw Ross until it was too late to stop, he said.

Investigators' calculations found the car was traveling at less than 45 mph, the legal speed limit for the street.

The officer who interviewed Griego said there was no indication he was drunk or otherwise impaired.

When police requested a follow-up interview, Griego said he was going to meet with his lawyer and call them back.

They never heard from him again.

Tapia said it's not common to see skid marks prior to this type of a collision.

And, he said, there was no indication Griego remained at the scene only because a witness had blocked him from driving off.

Still, Sandoval insists the lack of accountability in the case is deeply concerning.

"No one strikes a pedestrian in broad daylight — a 6-foot man in broad daylight in the crosswalk — without being responsible for that," the attorney said. "How is it possible in our city that we're saying that's OK?"

At the end of the day, what matters to Patrice Ross is that someone took the life of her husband, and she wants justice.

"Walking has been my serenity," she said. "He took that away from me, too.

"I have such a trauma," she said, "I can't cross the street anymore after what happened to Paul."