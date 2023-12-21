Wife refuses to believe husband won NC lottery. ‘She thought I was messing with her’

The toughest part about winning the North Carolina lottery for Danny Parks was being convinced it was all a mistake, he says.

Then he had to convince his wife.

Parks spent $50 on a ticket in the $10 Million Spectacular game, but, after scratching off the ticket, couldn’t believe he had just won $100,000, he told the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I went back into the store to have them scan it to make sure I wasn’t seeing things,” Parks said in a news release.

Parks’ wife was equally skeptical.

“I called my wife and told her to sit down because I had news for her,” he said. “She thought I was messing with her.”

He eventually convinced her and she got “excited” about their plan to pay bills with the money, Parks said.

Odds of winning $100,000 in the game are 1 in 813,895.5. To date, no one has won a top prize of $10 million in the $10 Million Spectacular, the state reports.

Parks bought his ticket Sunday, Dec. 17, at Han-Dee Hugo’s on Jake Alexander Boulevard West in Salisbury.

He went to the lottery’s Raleigh office Monday to cash in and walked out with $71,264 after state and federal withholdings, officials said.

