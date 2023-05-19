Wife says she waited hours for husband. He was killed in road rage shooting, cops say

A 40-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting along an Ohio interstate, police say.

The shooting happened around 5:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, on Interstate 76 in Norton, a suburb of Akron.

George Jensen’s wife said her husband was coming home from work when he was shot, according to media reports.

Officers in Norton responded to the interstate for a report of a single-car accident, and they found Jensen had been shot several times, police said. He was taken to a hospital in Akron, where he died.

Allison Jensen, George Jensen’s wife, told the Akron Beacon Journal it wasn’t until 10 p.m. when family learned of the shooting.

“(We) didn’t get information from anybody; it was hours,” she told the publication. “… What are they doing in Norton? Come on. His ID was on him. They took him into the hospital for treatment. … They could have sent a human being out to tell his entire family.”

Witnesses said Jensen was the victim of road rage when a driver in a Camaro fired multiple shots at him, police said.

The driver of the Camaro was last seen traveling east on the interstate, according to police.

“There’s a person out there on the loose,” Allison Jensen told WEWS. “There are also a lot of issues with a certain type of mentality that allows people to act so cavalierly like they can be the one who determines whoever lives and dies just because they have a device in their pocket that can shoot bullets.”

Two nurses were among those who tried to help Jensen before first responders arrived, but they lost his pulse when the ambulance got there, a coworker told the Beacon Journal.

Jensen was described by his wife as a “really special guy” who was “extremely sweet (and) really compassionate,” according to WJW.

His father said his son was “adamant against gun violence,” but the family was not shocked about the shooting because it “happens almost every day,” he told WOIO.

“We all sort of knew,” George Jensen Sr. told WOIO. “We just knew it wasn’t good news. It was a blue Mazda we had heard on Facebook, so we knew it was him and sure enough, we got the bad news together. I’m glad we were all there together.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Norton police at 330-706-0084.

“A great life was taken yesterday over a senseless act on someone else’s behalf and it shattered the lives of some of the most beautiful people I know,” a loved one said on Facebook.

