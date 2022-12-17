Wife seeks answers to husband's death at Southern Regional Jail

Dec. 17—This February, it would have been 38 years since Malinda "Linda" Harmon Cunningham married her husband, Douglas.

While the Cunninghams likely never would have celebrated that anniversary as Linda was looking to divorce her husband, she never expected that she would now be a widow.

"In the end, I didn't love the man and I don't think he loved me, but he didn't deserve to die," she said.

Douglas Cunningham, 79, died at Southern Regional Jail on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Linda said she was notified by phone, on Sunday, Oct. 30, of her husband's death.

"He said Mrs. Cunningham. I said yes. And he said that your husband Douglas, we found him in his cell yesterday, on the floor, on his stomach, unresponsive," Linda said recalling the brief conversation she had with an official from Southern Regional Jail.

"That's all he said. And then he almost hung up on me."

According to local media reports, Cunningham is one of 11 inmates who have died while incarcerated at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) this year. In 2018, there was one death at SRJ.

Most recently, a female inmate, Kimberly Gilley, who was a mother of three, died at the jail a week ago Friday. According to WVVA, attorney Stephen New was quoted as saying that Gilley had been attacked by other inmates looking for drugs. He said she was taken to the hospital twice before she died.

The deaths, as well as reports of deplorable and unsafe conditions at SRJ and the mistreatment of inmates, including the withholding of medical care, have sparked a federal class action lawsuit.

The federal government is also investigating conditions at the jail.

Roughly a month and a half after her husband's death, Linda said she is filled with more questions than answers.

Why did SRJ wait until the day after her husband's death to call her? Why didn't SRJ give her more information about what happened? Why hasn't the state medical examiner's office finalized the autopsy on her husband even though his body has already been released and cremated?

Linda is just one of many family members in West Virginia who have been left with similar questions after losing a loved one at SRJ.

The Register-Herald has been given information from the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, regarding the death of three of those inmates.

Those inmates are:

—Quantez Burks, 37, died March 1, less than 48 hours after being incarcerated at SRJ.

A statement released by the WVDHS on March 1 described Burks as "combative" with staff prior to his death. According to preliminary results from Burks' autopsy released by the family's attorney, Burks died of a heart attack after experiencing blunt force trauma.

—Richard "Ricky" Wriston, 45, was incarcerated at SRJ and died a day later at Beckley ARH Hospital on March 14. An attorney for the family alleged that Wriston was the victim of medical neglect.

—Alvis Shrewsbury was in SRJ for just under three weeks after turning himself in for a DUI charge, according to local media reports. He died on Sept. 17 from unknown causes.

The Register-Herald reached out to the state for information regarding the death of Douglas Cunningham and others who have died at SRJ but did not hear back as of press time Friday.

However, The Register-Herald learned that the West Virginia Department of Commerce's marketing and communications director is now handling media questions regarding SRJ.

Previously, the media were directed to Morgan Switzer, deputy general counsel for the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, for these questions.

With no answers regarding her husband's death, Linda said she is unable to find peace and continues to turn over the last few moments she had with him.

The couple initially met in Charleston. Linda said she was 33 and Douglas was 42.

After three months of dating, they married and moved into a home in Raleigh County where Linda still lives today.

As newlyweds Linda said they were happy, but that only lasted for a few years.

"He was very controlling," Linda said, "and could get jealous really easily."

Over the years, Linda said she suffered both mental and physical abuse at the hands of her husband.

"He would hit me in public," Linda said, "but I never spoke up."

After nearly four decades of her husband's abuse, Linda said she was preparing to divorce Douglas.

Linda said Douglas learned of her plan while she was staying in the Pine Lodge Care and Rehabilitation Center in Beckley.

Linda said she was at Pine Lodge for the majority of October recovering from a fractured bone in her back that she suffered after falling in her front yard.

While she was in Pine Lodge, Linda found out her husband was arrested and taken to SRJ.

Although she's not sure of the official charge, Linda said she'd heard reports that Douglas had made threatening calls to the nursing home after leaning that she did not want to see him or speak to him.

WVVA reported that Cunningham was booked on a capias warrant.

Since his death, Linda said she hasn't heard a peep from jail officials. She said she's called the state medical examiner's office asking for answers and was told it would take two to three months before they release Douglas' autopsy.

Without that autopsy, not only is Linda left in the dark about what happened, but she said she's also unable to close his accounts and settle matters regarding their house and property.

"I just want this done so I can have some peace of mind," Linda said.

To help get her that peace of mind, Linda said she contacted New, who is one of the attorneys on the federal class action lawsuit against SRJ.

"I'm hoping with all my heart," she said. "If I can help them close that regional jail ... I would go to a judge or a supreme (court) judge — I would do anything."