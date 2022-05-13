Wife sentenced for wrong way drunken driving crash that killed husband

May 13—WILKES-BARRE — A Scranton woman accused of driving the wrong way on the North Crossvalley Expressway causing a head-on crash that killed her common law husband and permanently injured another motorist apologized during her sentencing hearing in Luzerne County Court.

Debra Ann Doyle, 66, of Cedar Avenue, escaped a mandatory sentence of three years under a plea agreement with prosecutors and instead will spend 21 months to four years in state prison. She was given credit for 10 months on house arrest she served prior to Friday's sentencing hearing before Judge David W. Lupas.

State police at Wilkes-Barre in court records say Doyle had a blood alcohol level of .175 percent when she crashed head-on with another vehicle driven by Carl Wright in the southbound lane near Exit 4 in Pringle on Nov. 16, 2019.

Doyle was traveling the wrong way and entered the expressway off Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Her husband, James J. "Clem" McNulty, a retired Wilkes-Barre City firefighter, died as a result of his injuries. McNulty was a passenger in Doyle's vehicle.

Under the terms of plea agreement reached Feb. 14, Doyle pled guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

The charge homicide by vehicle while DUI, which was withdrawn by prosecutors, carried a mandatory minimum three year state prison sentence.

Deputy District Attorney Chester F. Dudick said Doyle and McNulty, despite not being formally married, were together for 25 years and McNulty's daughters considered Doyle as their mother. Dudick said the families were reluctant to pursue any criminal charges being filed against Doyle.

"A case like this is never easy," Dudick said when asked about why the more stringent charge was withdrawn. "You've seen in court the support the defendant had from the victim's family. In this case, we did the best we could."

Wright appeared in court in a wheelchair as a result of his injuries.

State police said Wright suffered severe injuries including broken bones in his left foot and ribs.

Wright said he accepted Doyle's apology.

"I'm very sorry for anyone who I hurt in this accident. I'm very sorry. I'm just so sorry to everyone who was hurt. My Jim, he was a wonderful man," a sobbing Doyle said during her sentencing hearing.

Court records say Doyle and McNulty left a tavern and were driving to their home in Scranton but she turned onto the off-ramp and continued to drive the wrong way on the expressway toward the Back Mountain.

Several motorists attempted to warn her by honking their horns and waving their arms.

Wright told state police, court records say, when he noticed Doyle's on-coming car, he used both his feet to hit the brakes on his Cadillac but was struck. The force of the impact caused Doyle's Hyundai to become airborne landing on its driver's side, court records say.