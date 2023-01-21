Wife shot terminally husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

1:26 p.m. Update:

Police said they are currently negotiating with a woman who shot her husband at a Daytona Beach hospital.

According to a release, Daytona Beach police responded to Advent Health Hospital Saturday for calls of a person shot.

Police said they arrived at the scene and found a woman had shot her terminally ill husband and confined herself to his room.

Officers evacuated staff and patients that were near the room and said the woman is not a threat to the staff or patients. No injuries have been reported.

Daytona Beach police ask to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Original report:

An investigation is underway in Daytona Beach after police said they have contained a shooter at Advent Health Hospital Daytona.

Police tweeted that they are investigating a person shot.

Police said the person is not a threat to other patients.

Staff and patients have been removed from the area, police tweeted.

Authorities are asking that the public stay out of the area while they investigate.

