Wife and sister are last witnesses in Martez Vrana murder trial

Martez Vrana's attorney called no witnesses before both sides rested in Vrana's capital murder trial on Friday.

An emotional wife and a reluctant sister were among witnesses on the last day of testimony in the Martez Travon Vrana capital murder trial on Friday.

Vrana, 22, is one of four men charged in the murder of Jason Ray Baum Jr. on June 11, 2020, in what has been characterized as an attempt to steal marijuana that turned violent.

Baum, 23, was shot to death in an alley in the 4600 block of Meadow Lake Drive in southwest Wichita Falls.

More: Outbursts and call for a mistrial mark opening of Martez Vrana murder trial

Wichita County Chief Felony Prosecutor Dobie Kosub details the locations of of Martez Vrana's car on the night Jason Baum was killed.

The prosecution called Vrana's wife, Merissa, to the stand.

Seventy-eighth District Court Judge Meredith Kennedy ruled the defense could not invoke spousal privilege because the couple were not married at the time of the murder.

More: Police charge Martez Vrana with capital murder in Jason Baum homicide

Dobie Kosub, chief felony prosecutor, played audio of phone conversations between Vrana and his then-girlfriend while Vrana was in jail. In the conversations, Vrana asked if Merissa had done some things he had requested.

Tearfully, she admitted in testimony she had taken a pair of Vrana's shoes and an orange ski mask from her apartment to the home of Vrana's mother, but denied knowing they were evidence from the crime scene.

Defense attorney John Stickels asked if Merissa had taken anything else to the home, and she replied she had because she felt in danger after the shooting and had moved there.

Kosub asked Vrana's sister, Jazlyn Vaughn, to characterize text messages she had exchanged with Vrana after the shooting in which he implied he would be "going away." She refused to interpret the messages.

Wichita Falls police Detective Marisa Cervantes testifies Friday morning during the capital murder trial of Martez Vrana.

In a terse exchange with the prosecutor, Vaughn likewise would not interpret text messages between Vrana and a person called "Little Cousin" as the two discussed what sounded to be plans for another robbery.

Also on Friday, Wichita Falls police Detective John Laughlin described how police used a special software program to track Vrana's car on the night of the murder through the Snapchat social media program on the cellphone of another suspect.

Story continues

A digital map indicated the cellphone was near the scene of the murder for several minutes before it moved across town to an apartment on Bailey Street on the city's east side.

Laughlin said officers found a handgun there.

Under Stickel's questioning, Laughlin said no Snapchat records from the night of the murder were directly tied to Vrana.

What has unfolded during the course of the trial is a scenario in which Vrana — a former Hirschi High School quarterback — Sammy Worthy IV, Dimonique McKinney and Antwan Williams, 17, drove to an alley behind a house on Meadow Lake Drive to steal marijuana.

They were pulling a chest from a storage building when Baum and two companions arrived in a car, and Baum was shot to death in the confrontation that followed.

Stickels called no witnesses before both sides rested. Attorneys will present closing statements Monday morning before the jury begins deliberations.

More: Wichita County Grand jury declines to indict capital murder suspect on robbery charge

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Wife and sister last witnesses in Martez Vrana murder trial