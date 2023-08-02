Wife sits husband down because she ‘had news to share.’ She had won big lottery prize

When a 60-year-old Michigan woman received an email informing her she won a $519,212 prize, she thought it was a scam.

“It just didn’t seem real,” the Midland County woman told Michigan Lottery officials. “I started digging around to make sure the email wasn’t a scam and called the Lottery to confirm that I was the winner.”

Sure enough, she really had won the Big Cash 2nd Chance Jackpot prize during the July 12 drawing, according to an Aug. 2 news release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I called my husband and told him he needed to sit down because I had news to share,” the woman recalled when claiming her big win. “When I told him he was shocked. When we walked into the Lottery building today, the shock started to wear off. I still can’t believe this happened to me!”

The lottery player earned entries into the drawing by playing eligible games online, according to the release.

She plans to use her newfound cash to pay bills, buy a truck and camper and save.

“The last few years have been tough with some medical bills that have piled up, so we can finally pay those off and live more comfortably,” she told lottery officials.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

