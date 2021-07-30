  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The wife of the slain Haiti president said she survived the attack because the assassins thought they'd killed her already

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Martine Mo&#xef;se, wearing a black hat, speaks at a microphone
Martine Moïse speaks at the funeral for her husband, slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. ALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images

The wife of Haiti's assassinated president said she managed to live because she was lying still on the floor during the attack, and the hitmen thought they had killed her.

Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home on July 7. His wife Martine Moïse was shot in the arm, and was in critical condition immediately after the attack.

She gave an interview to The New York Times, which was published Friday.

She said that as the killers left, one shone a flashlight in her eyes, apparently checking if she was still alive: "When they left, they thought I was dead."

She said her husband was shot dead beside her in their bedroom: "The only thing that I saw before they killed him were their boots. Then I closed my eyes, and I didn't see anything else."

She said that when the gunfire started, she woke up her two children and told them to hide in a bathroom. The children survived the attack.

Haiti has detained people from Colombia as well as Haitians and Haitian-Americans. But, The Times noted, critics have pointed out that those who did it needed to be financed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Haiti premier says he plans elections as quickly as possible

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -Haiti's new Prime Minister Ariel Henry on Wednesday said the government plans to create conditions for the Caribbean nation to hold elections as swiftly as possible following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise earlier this month. Already struggling with political paralysis, economic malaise and gang-fueled violence, Haiti was pushed deeper into turmoil by the killing of Moise, which the government blamed on a group of mostly Colombian mercenaries. Western powers have encouraged Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, to elect a new leadership as early as possible to give democratic legitimacy to the government.

  • Did a bogus tale of U.S.-backed drug raids help set Haiti assassination in motion?

    A month before the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, two South Florida men turned up at an unusual meeting in the Caribbean nation, according to information presented to a Haitian prosecutor.

  • Timberwolves deal Rubio on draft night without draft picks

    For their first time in their 33-year history, the Minnesota Timberwolves were non-participants in the NBA draft. After forgoing both of their selections to Golden State, in completion of the trade that landed D'Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors in 2020, the Timberwolves did not reacquire any picks on Thursday night.

  • Haiti's new PM pledges to hold elections soon after slaying

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's newly installed prime minister, Ariel Henry, held his first press conference on Wednesday as he pledged to hold elections as soon as possible following the slaying of President Jovenel Moïse. Henry said the government's mission is to hold free, honest and transparent elections with a large voter turnout as he stressed the need for security. Henry stressed the importance of reconciliation and unity, adding that he wants a new model of government: one that is transparent “and above all, free of corruption.”

  • Lizzo Gets Comfy in Classic White Tank Top, Blue Jeans and Yellow Fluffy Ugg Sandals

    Lizzo wore fluffy Ugg slipper for a mirror selfie photo shoot.

  • Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes

    Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday that efforts to address root causes of migration from three Central American countries won't produce immediate results as she unveiled a broad strategy that expands on principles the Biden administration previously outlined. Harris said the United States alone cannot tackle deep-seated motives for people to leave Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, including corruption, violence and poverty. The governments of Mexico, Japan and South Korea, along with the United Nations, have committed to joining the push, she said without elaborating.

  • 'Aquaman 2' producer says they won't bow to fan pressure to have Amber Heard removed from movie

    Last year, a petition calling for the removal of Heard from the "Aquaman" sequel circulated online, accumulating more than 1.8 million signatures.

  • Neighbors of 17-year-old Alaskan swimmer who won a shocking gold medal tell tourists she trains with whales and sea lions

    Lydia Jacoby became a surprising gold medalists when she won the 100m breast stroke. In her hometown, locals joke that she trains with sea creatures.

  • Thousands stuck in Colombia's Caribbean amid migration surge

    Some 9,000 migrants are stranded in a Caribbean municipality in Colombia amid a surge of people passing through on their way to north America following the re-opening of international borders post-lockdown, the Colombian migration agency said. The irregular migrants - who are mostly Haitians but also include Venezuelans and Cubans, as well as a number from African countries - are stuck in Necocli, in Colombia's Antioquia province, migration agency director Juan Francisco Espinosa said in a virtual press conference.

  • The Real-Life Superheroes Rescuing ISIS Sex Slaves

    MTVDocumentaries can be informative, enlightening, enraging, intriguing, and inspiring—but they are rarely edge-of-your-seat suspenseful. Not so with Sabaya. Detailing the work of a few male and female activists who rescue enslaved Yazidi women from the clutches of ISIS in war-torn Syria, writer/director/editor/cinematographer Hogir Hirori’s film boasts a proximity to its action that’s nail-bitingly extreme. From early imagery shot from the POV of a woman wearing a niqab (i.e. an all-encompassin

  • Serbia coach: team was against Djokovic's mixed doubles play

    With so much on the line — the Golden Slam, the calendar-year Grand Slam, Olympic singles gold — it’s been a mystery to many why Novak Djokovic entered the mixed doubles tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. “Everyone was thinking about the singles,” Troicki said.

  • Officers at traffic stop discover 2 deceased children's bodies

    Baltimore County police officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children Wednesday night during a traffic stop in Essex. County police said officers conducted a traffic stop just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on Eastern Boulevard near Wagners Lane. During the stop, officers discovered the bodies of two deceased children. The children's bodies were taken to the medical examiner's office, and the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

  • EXCLUSIVE: New victim of serial killer Rodney Alcala surfaces, teenager was beaten and raped

    LOS ANGELES — It’s been a half-century since serial killer Rodney Alcala left a trail of bodies across Southern California. But a shocking new claim could show the monster's bloody rampage began earlier than previously believed.

  • The Real Reason Families Are Displaying Purple Pumpkins This Halloween

    There are a couple different reasons why a household would put a purple gourd on display.

  • How a Sports Illustrated model quieted bullies who called her 'Godzilla' and 'Yao Ming'

    Yumi Nu made history as the first Asian American curve model to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue — a feat her younger self never fathomed.

  • Family Searches for 'Amazing' and 'Irreplaceable' Mom Missing in Okla. After Brain Surgery

    Dawn Sherrill, 55, has been missing for over a week

  • Family has baby shower for pregnant 12-year-old, her accused rapist, Oklahoma cops say

    Police arrested a 24-year-old man as the young girl went into labor with his child.

  • Deputy, wife nailed windows shut and denied children food, North Carolina cops say

    The children were as young as 2.

  • Suspect Arrested in ‘Forever Purge’ Shooting at California Movie Theater

    Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting at a movie theater in Corona, California, during a screening of the film “The Forever Purge” that left one dead and another injured, Corona police said in a statement. Detectives arrested Joseph Jimenez, 20, on Tuesday night after serving a search warrant. Officers responded to a call at 11:45 p.m. on Monday at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater and located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds upon arrival. A 19-year-old

  • 'Comically Minimal Ego-Stroking': Inside The Bumble Takedown Of A Violent Capitol Rioter

    Andrew Taake was arrested for pepper-spraying and attacking police officers with a whip at the U.S. Capitol. Here's how a Bumble dating app user reeled him in.