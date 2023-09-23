Wife of South Carolina Republican congressman files for divorce, alleges 'extramarital' affair

The wife of Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., has filed for divorce, alleging he had at least one affair during their marriage.

In the Friday filing at a courthouse in Laurens County, Melody Duncan, who has three adult children with the congressman, accused her husband of having multiple extramarital affairs and leaving their home to live with another woman.

Duncan, who touts himself online as a "strong advocate for life and traditional family values," has been married to Melody since December 1988.

The filing, which came around noon on Friday, listed Duncan's paramour as Liz Williams, who is reportedly a lobbyist in the Washington, D.C. area.

According to the complaint, Duncan "recently left the marriage and has admitted to [Melody] that he has an ongoing sexual relationship" with Williams. Additionally, the complaint noted that Duncan had admitted to the "adulterous relationship to many other people, including the parties' sons and members of his staff."

The complaint, which was published by South Carolina's Index Journal Friday evening, also pointed to an August 28 event that Duncan hosted that was dubbed the "Faith and Freedom BBQ," a conservative fundraising event where he referred to Melody as a loving and supportive wife.

"Upon information and belief, [Duncan] then left the next day and went directly to the home of his paramour, Liz Williams, in the Washington D.C. area, where [Melody] is informed and believes he continues to reside," the complaint stated. "[Melody] is informed and believes that [Duncan's] extramarital relationship(s) is/are widely known in political circles of South Carolina and Washington D.C."

The complaint — which also said that Duncan is believed to have "engaged in an extramarital relationship with at least one other woman" during the couple's marriage — alleged that Duncan has worked to present a narrative that he is in a loveless marriage with Melody "to justify the hypocrisy of his public statements and his private actions."

In her complaint, Melody Duncan requested the court award permanent and periodic alimony, possession and exclusive use of their marital residence and their house in Montana. She also requested that the court make Duncan solely responsible for outstanding debts and other obligations, maintain health insurance for her and their children, take responsibility for both of their uncovered medical expenses, and cover attorney's costs and fees, among other things.

Neither of Melody Duncan's attorneys immediately responded to Fox News Digital's inquiry about the filing.

Similarly, Duncan's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Duncan, who has represented South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District since 2011, currently serves as chairman of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security. He is up for re-election in 2024.





