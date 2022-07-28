Wife of suspended Somerset County DA charged with perjury, intimidating witness

Jul. 28—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Windber woman was arraigned Wednesday, accused of sending harassing text messages in April to a witness in a case involving her husband, suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas.

The state police Organized Crime Task Force charged Amy Lee Thomas, 37, with intimidation of a witness, hindering apprehension, prosecution or punishment of another and obstruction of administration of law.

Troopers also charged her with false swearing, harassment and a felony count of perjury.

According to a complaint affidavit, Amy Thomas allegedly sent threatening text messages to a Westmoreland County woman and drove to her residence, attempting to stop her from testifying against Jeffrey Thomas, who had been accused of assaulting Amy Thomas.

The woman reported that she saw Jeffrey Thomas assault his wife while on a FaceTime call in a moving vehicle in May 2021.

The woman reported to police that she saw him punching his wife at least 10 times.

Jeffrey Thomas was subsequently charged on April 25 with simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment.

According to the affidavit, after learning of her husband's arrest, Amy Thomas allegedly sent the woman a threatening text on April 25. One of the texts said, "With everything you've done, the only thing you can do to avoid all this is to tell the police you lied or were mistaken and make a public statement that you were pressured into it."

Jeffrey Thomas was held for trial for allegedly assaulting his wife after a preliminary hearing in May before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown.

During the hearing, the Westmoreland County woman testified that Jeffrey Thomas assaulted his wife in May 2021 after she discovered him drinking with a recent lover.

Amy Thomas maintained in her own testimony that her injuries were due to a car crash after the couple's 1 a.m. dispute — a knowingly "false statement," prosecutors alleged in filing the perjury charge.

In an email to The Tribune-Democrat on Wednesday, Amy Thomas said her court testimony was truthful and that she planned to continue to express that in court.

"I would like to maintain that my husband is innocent of all the charges that have been brought against him (and) the testimony that I gave at my husband's preliminary hearing was the truth," she wrote.

Amy Thomas was arraigned Wednesday by Price and released on $25,000 unsecured bond.

Jeffrey Thomas is scheduled to appear for trial in September on allegations that he entered a different woman's home in Windber carrying beer, then sexually assaulted and strangled her.

His law license was suspended, and he is prevented from overseeing his office. The Somerset County Salary Board halted his pay late last year.