Wife texts husband to confirm he won big lottery prize — as he is on work video call

An Idaho man received a text from his wife confirming a big lottery win while he was on a work video call, lottery officials said.

Andrew Nachman had won $1 million.

Nachman was on vacation and minutes from joining a work video call when he decided to check his ticket from the Idaho Lottery’s $1,000,000 Raffle, the lottery office said in a Jan. 11 news release.

The ticket said he was a winner, but he didn’t believe it, lottery officials said.

“I was convinced I had entered the number wrong,” Nachman told lottery officials.

So before his meeting, he raced downstairs to his wife and had her double-check the ticket and call the lottery office.

Then Nachman joined his meeting.

“Right in the middle of my video conference call, she sends me a text that said, ‘I’m sorry to inform you’ and then there was a long pause between texts … ’but it is confirmed!’” he said.

“It was really hard to hide my excitement on the call.”

Nachman lives in McCall, where he bought the winning ticket at Maverik gas station. He plans to use the money on his children’s college education.

McCall is about 110 miles north of Boise.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

